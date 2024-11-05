;
Entertainment

Calculating Love: Math teacher Kim Ye Won has a secret crush on Ju Ji Hoon in ‘Love Your Enemy’ new drama

ByLydia Koh

November 5, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, tvN’s upcoming drama Love Your Enemy has released the first stills of Kim Ye Won as Cha Ji Hye!

The show revolves around Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), lifelong rivals with a multigenerational family hatred and the same name and birthdate.

Jung Yu Mi portrays Yoon Ji Won, a physical education teacher at Dokmok High School, while Ju Ji Hoon plays Seok Ji Won, the school’s chairman.

The two cross paths again after 18 years, reigniting old rivalries.

Photo: Instagram/tvN Drama

Feelings stirred up

Cha Ji Hye, a maths teacher at Dokmok High and a close friend of Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won since high school, is portrayed by Kim Ye Won.

Secretly infatuated with Seok Ji Won for years, Cha Ji Hye’s feelings are stirred up once more upon his return to the school.

In her first stills, Kim Ye Won embodies Cha Ji Hye’s elegance with a poised, distant expression, making her seem unapproachable.

See also  Updated news on Kingdom's new spin-off focused on Joo Ji Hoon’s Character

Despite her longstanding friendship with Yoon Ji Won, Cha Ji Hye often makes subtle comments that bring out her friend’s insecurities, veiling her feelings under the guise of concern.

Cha Ji Hye’s aloof demeanour shifts when she’s around Seok Ji Won.

In one scene, she is pictured walking with him on the school grounds, visibly brightened by his presence, hinting at her hopeful but unrequited love.

This dynamic raises anticipation for how her feelings might evolve amidst her complex friendship with both Ji Wons.

One-sided love

The production team hinted that Cha Ji Hye’s one-sided love will add depth to the friendships and rivalries in the story, especially with the 18-year reunion between Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won.

Love Your Enemy premieres on Nov 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST. The series will have subtitles, and it will be on Viki.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

BABYMONSTER takes the spotlight on variety show to charm their way into their fans’ hearts on ‘Running Man’

November 4, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Park Shin Hye melts over Kim Jae Young’s tearful testimony in The Judge From Hell

November 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon admits to Daesung and Taeyang he began watching dating shows while serving in the military

November 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business & Economy Malaysia

Malaysia PM to probe sovereign fund for investing USD$10 million in online fashion retailer

November 5, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Technology

Kenanga Research expects increased demand for cloud services as tech giants continue to invest in Malaysia’s data centres

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Carmakers Go Big: Over $20 billion to fuel EV production boom in South and Southeast Asia

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

MAS champions tokenisation in financial services, a new era for Singapore

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.