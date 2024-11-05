KOREA: As reported by Soompi, tvN’s upcoming drama Love Your Enemy has released the first stills of Kim Ye Won as Cha Ji Hye!

The show revolves around Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), lifelong rivals with a multigenerational family hatred and the same name and birthdate.

Jung Yu Mi portrays Yoon Ji Won, a physical education teacher at Dokmok High School, while Ju Ji Hoon plays Seok Ji Won, the school’s chairman.

The two cross paths again after 18 years, reigniting old rivalries.

Feelings stirred up

Cha Ji Hye, a maths teacher at Dokmok High and a close friend of Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won since high school, is portrayed by Kim Ye Won.

Secretly infatuated with Seok Ji Won for years, Cha Ji Hye’s feelings are stirred up once more upon his return to the school.

In her first stills, Kim Ye Won embodies Cha Ji Hye’s elegance with a poised, distant expression, making her seem unapproachable.

Despite her longstanding friendship with Yoon Ji Won, Cha Ji Hye often makes subtle comments that bring out her friend’s insecurities, veiling her feelings under the guise of concern.

Cha Ji Hye’s aloof demeanour shifts when she’s around Seok Ji Won.

In one scene, she is pictured walking with him on the school grounds, visibly brightened by his presence, hinting at her hopeful but unrequited love.

This dynamic raises anticipation for how her feelings might evolve amidst her complex friendship with both Ji Wons.

One-sided love

The production team hinted that Cha Ji Hye’s one-sided love will add depth to the friendships and rivalries in the story, especially with the 18-year reunion between Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won.

Love Your Enemy premieres on Nov 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST. The series will have subtitles, and it will be on Viki.