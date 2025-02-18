MALAYSIA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has introduced stricter regulations requiring all drone flights to have prior approval. This means that whether you are a hobbyist flying for fun, a wedding photographer capturing aerial shots, or a business using drones for commercial projects, you must now obtain a permit before taking off.

The new rules apply to all drones, including those operating below 400 feet, which were previously considered lower-risk. CAAM has justified these measures by citing the need to enhance safety and regulate the increasing number of drone operators in Malaysia.

Permit requirements and associated fees

Under the updated regulations, operators of drones weighing less than 20 kg must obtain a permit for each flight. The fee for this permit is RM250 (S$75), and applications must be submitted at least 14 days before the intended flight date.

CAAM has stated that these regulations aim to ensure that drone pilots follow proper procedures to prevent accidents or disruptions to air traffic. In recent years, there have been growing concerns over unregulated drone usage, including instances of drones interfering with aircraft operations and being used for unauthorised training.

Implications for drone users

Wedding photographers, videographers, and content creators who use drones for their work are among the most affected by the new regulations. Since drone photography and videography have become integral to wedding shoots, real estate marketing, and social media content creation, the need for individual flight permits adds a new layer of complexity.

These professionals must now factor in permit fees and processing times when planning projects, which could lead to increased service costs. For example, a photographer covering multiple weddings or events in a month would need to apply for separate permits and pay multiple RM250 fees, raising their operating expenses.

This added expense and bureaucracy could discourage casual users from engaging in drone flying, reducing participation in what was once a growing hobby in Malaysia.

Effects on industries reliant on drone technology

The impact of these new rules extends beyond individual users and small businesses. Entire industries such as tourism, film production, surveying, and agriculture, which have embraced drone technology, may now face additional costs and delays.

Film production companies that rely on aerial shots will have to incorporate the permitting process into their shooting schedules. If they require multiple drone flights at different locations, each flight will need separate approvals. This could complicate scheduling and increase overall production costs.

Surveying and mapping companies also rely heavily on drones for land assessments, infrastructure projects, and environmental monitoring. The new permit system may slow down their operations and introduce unforeseen expenses.

Small businesses that use drones for services such as roof inspections, event coverage, and promotional videos may find it difficult to absorb the additional costs.

If clients expect fast turnarounds, the two-week application requirement could significantly delay production, affecting businesses all over Malaysia.

Reddit users react to the new drone regulations

The new drone permit system has sparked debate among Malaysian drone enthusiasts and professionals on social media, particularly on Reddit. Many users expressed concerns over the practicality and financial burden of the permit system.

One netizen questioned whether the permits are single-use, raising concerns about costs for those who need to film multiple flights in a day. “Are permits consumable? Sounds like you need to stockpile a whole lot of them just to get a day’s footage,” the netizen commented.

This comment highlights a major issue for filmmakers, content creators, and surveyors who rely on drones for extended shoots. If each flight requires a separate permit, the costs and paperwork could quickly become overwhelming.

Others were more blunt in their criticism, seeing the regulations as a revenue-generating scheme rather than a safety measure. “Money…money…money…,” said one comment, which was echoed by another netizen who stated: “Making money from literal air(space).”

These comments reflect a common sentiment that regulatory bodies may be introducing fees primarily to make a profit rather than for genuine safety concerns. Given that drones operate in public airspace, some users see this as an exploitation of an intangible resource.

However, not all users were opposed to the changes. One Redditor suggested that the regulations primarily target those with disposable income, making them less of a concern for the average person. “Looks like another tax on those that can afford to burn money. I support this. But taking away my internet privacy is where I draw the line,” they stated.

This perspective suggests that while the permit fees might be inconvenient, they primarily impact businesses and professionals rather than the general public. Overall, the mixed reactions show that while some see the new drone permits as a necessary measure for safety and regulation, others view them as an unnecessary financial burden or a moneymaking scheme by authorities.

Enforcement and penalties

The CAAM has warned that operating a drone without the necessary permit could result in heavy fines or legal action under Malaysia’s civil aviation laws. According to SAYS, failure to register a drone can lead to fines of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to three years. For companies, the penalties are even higher, with fines reaching RM100,000.

Ultimately, the challenge lies in balancing the need for regulation with ensuring that drone technology remains accessible and beneficial to those who depend on it.

