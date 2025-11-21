Bus driver stops at every station even though no one gets on or off, sparks complaints from passengers

SINGAPORE: Commuters voiced frustration after a bus reportedly paused at every stop, opening its doors and remaining idle, regardless of whether passengers were boarding or alighting. The incident caused dissatisfaction among some passengers.

A passenger shared a video on social media capturing the bus as it opened its doors, with no one getting on or off, showing that the driver did not depart immediately.

A male passenger then asked the driver why the bus was not moving, and the driver replied that he had driven a ‘long way’.

The male passenger grew increasingly impatient, blaming the driver for keeping passengers waiting and threatening to report the incident to the Land Transport Authority.

However, people defended the bus driver, stating that he might be forced to follow the prescribed intervals between each bus stop. A netizen also pointed out that bus drivers have a difficult job and hoped that passengers would be more understanding.



In a social media post by the National Transport Workers’ Union, it acknowledged how people became curious as to why bus drivers occasionally stop or wait at bus stops even when no passengers are boarding or alighting.

“Our bus routes are carefully planned to serve the needs of all commuters, ensuring a safe and timely journey for everyone. To support this, Bus Captains follow closely to these planned schedules and timings. This includes calling into* every bus stop — whether or not passengers are present — as part of a coordinated effort to ensure a smooth and seamless journey,” the post explained.

The post also added that the pauses may be frustrating, especially when passengers are tight on time, but also expressed that it is ‘part of a larger effort to ensure a reliable and respectful journey for all.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the post. One commented: “No matter which bus company (SMRT, SBS, tower transit or go ahead Singapore, we are fully aware that the bus captain follows the SOP ( follow the time route schedule). As we know, becoming a bus driver is not an easy task with heavy responsibilities. Either passenger onboard safety is on the road. We cannot tolerate commuters abusing bus captains. As long as we just do our parts as a bus captain… certain things we must learn to tolerate/endure when we encounter unreasonable passenger or road users.”

Another netizen praised the hard work of bus drivers and claimed that the safety of the passengers still comes first.

“The public needs to be educated about the bus schedule, especially foreigners and old folks,” one more comment concluded.