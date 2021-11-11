Bus captain stops bus at Orchard turn, pleads with passenger to stop talking on her phone

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A bus captain was on camera pleading with a passenger to stop talking on her phone.

On Wednesday (Nov 10), Facebook page Singapore Bus Drivers Community shared a video of the incident, with the caption, “Bus driver stops bus at Orchard Turn to tell woman to stop talking on her phone as bus driver mentioned that he had reminded passenger about it several times.”

The bus captain was heard saying, “I’m not shouting at you; I’m just reminding you. Please. I remind you many times already.”

He was facing a passenger who had her back to him and appeared to have continued talking on the phone.

According to Stomp, the bus driver opened his cabin door and went over to the woman to advise her of the rules.

“He scolded her for almost one minute as she was talking on her phone,” said a witness to the scene.

The incident is reported to have happened on an SBS Transit service 162M on Monday night (Nov 8).

. Bus driver stops bus at Orchard Turn to tell woman to stop talking on her phone as Bus driver mentioned that he had reminded passenger about it several times. Posted by Singapore Bus Drivers Community 新加坡巴士司机 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

In response to the incident, members of the online community commended the bus captain’s efforts. “This bus captain reacted tactfully to intervene. I have seen bus captains simply bark at commuters to stop using the handphone in a harsh and rude manner,” said a netizen.

“Maybe this passenger talk very loud until the driver can’t concentrate on driving,” commented Facebook user Lik Ren Tian. “If talk softly, that’s okay. As long as you remain the soft tone.”

However, others highlighted that passengers are advised to refrain from talking when in public transport to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Facebook user Faizal Reza attached the following poster reminding passengers to “mask on, volume off” when travelling on buses.

Another infographic by gov.sg highlights steps to safe commuting.

/TISG

Read related: 2 men charged over attack on bus captain who told them to wear masks properly

