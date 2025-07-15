// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Fire flames on black background
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Burnt incense paper that caused Chai Chee St fire sparks debate online

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A fire on Sunday morning (July 13) at Block 52 Chai Chee Street was successfully put out by firefighters from the Paya Lebar and Changi Fire Stations using a water jet.

However, the incident caused seven people to require medical attention. Fortunately, none of them needed to be conveyed to the hospital. As a precautionary measure, a total of 35 people were evacuated from the premises by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The blaze was concentrated at the lift lobby on the 13th floor, which affected two units on the floor above with heat and soot damage.

The fire began after a woman burned joss paper for Guanyin’s birthday. Unfortunately, the flames spread to several items nearby, and the SCDF was called in shortly past 8:00 on Sunday morning.

A resident named Mr Yang told Lianhe Zaobao that while his wife usually burns joss papers outdoors, on Sunday, she chose to perform the ritual at the lift lobby, where he usually keeps items that catch fire, including wooden cabinets and chairs.

See also  Car catches fire along Woodlands Ave 2, man taken to hospital

The fire also caused the power to be cut out for a few hours.

Unsurprisingly, commenters online had some negative things to say about Mr Yang, 66, and his wife.

A Reddit user held them both responsible for the fire: “Mr Yang for hoarding flammable rubbish and his wife for burning incense paper next to the flammable rubbish.”

“Hope they’ll be charged and made an example of,” wrote another.

To this, a commenter replied: “Entitled folks not wanting to use bin below. Let’s see if they get charged or not.”

Another chimed in to say, “Honestly, those barrels should also be banned… Anyone who has ever lived on a low floor knows how bad it can get during some months. If you have no air-conditioning, your options are to choke or to choke and melt from heat.”

However, one wrote the following: “As someone who burns incense, I say times have changed, and the right way to burn incense is to go to the temple and use the ones there.

See also  Last chance to grab WP merchandise: Workers' Party to close E-shop

As well ……it is rude to burn incense at the void deck because the smoke does give people who want to dry clothes a bad time….like need to rewash.”

“I mean, in a perfect world, I would appreciate neighbours who don’t burn offerings. It’s not a perfect world, though, and we have to make do. I empathise with you. I’d rather they burn in the barrels than everywhere else they feel like,” a Reddit user chimed in. /TISG

Read also: Jurong West landlord evicts tenant after his power bank catches fire & causes damage

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore is the number 1 city for the ultra-wealthy again in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot has topped yet another...

AMK residents forced to use stairs thanks to persistent lift urination issue that remains unresolved despite complaints

SINGAPORE: A foul-smelling and persistent issue at Block 223...

Toto jackpot swells to $10 million after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to an eye-watering...

Elderly woman killed after GetGo car ploughs into night market stall

SINGAPORE: A car from the car-sharing platform GetGo ploughed...

Business

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore