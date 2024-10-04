Asia

Buried US bomb from WW2 explodes at Japanese airport

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

October 4, 2024

JAPAN: A bomb dropped by the United States during the Second World War exploded at a Japanese airport on Wednesday (October 2), causing chaos and resulting in 80 flights being cancelled.

Japanese officials say the bomb caused a huge crater on the taxiway, but fortunately, no one was injured. Land and transport officials said there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb exploded at Miyazaki airport in south-west Japan.

According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, the explosion was caused by a 500-pound US bomb, but no one is sure what caused the bomb to detonate.

A video clip shows the blast of asphalt shooting out into the air like a fountain.

Miyazaki airport was built in 1943 and was originally a Japanese navy flight training field. It was also where kamikaze pilots took off on suicide attacks.

See also  Asia virus latest: Japan to extend emergency; Malaysia eases curbs

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said, “There is no threat of a second explosion, and police and firefighters are currently examining the scene.”

A bomb disposal team from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces confirmed the source of the blast.

There are many such unexploded bombs buried in Japan. According to a Reuters news agency report, some 2,348 bombs weighing 41 tonnes were disposed of in 2023.

Japan continues to suffer from the after-effects of bombs, whether from fear of possible explosions such as the above as well as the long-standing after-effects of the atomic bombs that rocked Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The bombing had killed an estimated 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki. But it was not just isolated to that one incident. Many years on, survivors continue to face leukaemia, cancer and many other side effects of radiation, even several decades later.

Hibakusha

The Hibakusha are the people who survived the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. As survivors the Hibakusha have been vocal about eliminating nuclear weapons and have constantly worked to eliminate these.

See also  8 Deer in Japan's Nara Park 'lepak' together-gether, but still practice social distancing at parking lot

According to a survey conducted among some 6000 Hibakusha, a vast majority of them feel that Japan should join the United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons.

This would recognize Japanese citizens who have experienced pain and suffering.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia

Mount Everest is actually increasing in height: Here’s why

October 3, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Stabbing at Walmart Shanghai; 3 dead and 15 people injured

October 3, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Desperate escape: Nepali locals leap from rooftop to rooftop as devastating floods claim 148 lives

October 1, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Lifestyle

Thailand’s luxury market set to surpass Singapore in 2024, projected to reach $4.93 billion as wealthy shoppers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar flock to Bangkok

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Xi Jinping says rough seas ahead for China as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary

October 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Homebuyers beware: Are you overpaying for your million-dollar home?

October 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.