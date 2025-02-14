SINGAPORE: A prime restaurant-approved strata unit located in the basement of Bukit Timah Plaza has been put up for sale at S$9.8 million or S$2,890 per square foot (psf), down from its previous listing price of S$11 million in 2022. The unit is being marketed through an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise, which will close on March 19, 2025, according to CBRE.

The unit, which faces the main central plaza of the complex, offers a 20-metre-wide frontage and spans about 3,391 sq ft.

It is located in a busy area with around 37,000 residents, positioned at the centre of Anak Bukit, Holland Road, and Swiss Club. It is also near educational institutions such as the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Methodist Girls’ School, and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.

The price matches previous sales in Basement 2 of Bukit Timah Plaza—one unit sold for S$3,000 psf in March 2024, and another for S$2,973 psf in July 2022. Foreign buyers can purchase the unit with no Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD). /TISG

