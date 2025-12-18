Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at 181 Jelebu Road in Bukit Panjang was sold for a record S$1.18 million or S$863 per square foot (psf), earlier this month, marking the first time such flats were sold for more than S$1.1 million in the area.

The 1,367 sq ft flat is located on the 22nd to 24th storeys and has a remaining lease of 77 years, with the lease starting in 2003. The sale beat the previous record of S$1.1 million for a slightly smaller 1,356 sq ft executive flat at nearby 183 Jelebu Road on the 28th to 30th storeys, with a lease that also started in 2003.

EdgeProp Singapore attributed the high prices of both flats to their proximity to transport and amenities.

Both executive flats are within walking distance of Bukit Panjang MRT Station and the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, as well as Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Junction 10 and Bukit Panjang Park.

At the same time, several schools, including Bukit Panjang Primary, Choa Chu Kang Secondary, Greenridge Primary, Greenridge Secondary, West View Primary, West Spring Secondary and Zhenghua Primary, are located within a 1 km radius.

Another executive flat at 183 Jelebu Road was sold for S$1.08 million, or S$796 psf, in August. /TISG

