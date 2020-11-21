Entertainment Celebrity 's says he will gladly carry out mandatory service duties

BTS’s Jin says he will gladly carry out mandatory service duties

"The members and I have discussed this topic often, and we all agreed that we want to serve our mandatory military service duties," said Jin

BTS's Jin says he will gladly carry out his mandatory service. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
South Korean boy band greeted viewers and media outlets during a global press conference ahead of the release of their special album BE (Deluxe Edition) on November 20. The seven-member group answered a variety of questions ranging from their comeback, to possible Grammy nominations and so on. The group was also asked about BTS members’ plans.

BTS shares their military service plans. Picture:Instagram

, representing the members as the oldest, sincerely stated, “As a male citizen of the Republic of Korea, mandatory enlistment is a given, and when the country calls, we will gladly respond. I am planning to serve diligently when the time comes. The members and I have discussed this topic often, and we all agreed that we want to serve our mandatory military service duties.”

BTS’s ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)‘ drops on November 20 at 12 AM EST!

Born on December 4, 1992 Kim Seok-jin, also known by his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Jin was scouted for the group while in university and joined Big Hit Entertainment as an actor, eventually transitioning to a Korean idol.

Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: “Awake” (2016), “Epiphany” (2018), and “Moon” (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, the digital track “Tonight“. He also appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.

Apart from singing, Jin has also appeared as a host on multiple South Korean music programmes from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea along with the other members of BTS, for his contribution to Korean culture.

