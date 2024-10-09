KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS’s Jin was surprised when referred to as ‘Ahjussi’ during a recent episode of Run Jin.

On Oct 8 KST, BANGTANTV released the episode titled “[Run Jin] EP.9 | Blood, Sweat, and Chilies,” featuring Jin helping out at a pepper farm in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, as part of a volunteer effort.

Jin shared a funny story about his past farming experience in the episode. He recounted how his uncle grows strawberries and melons, and his mother once told him, “If you’re not going to study, go help your uncle.”

As a result, he spent a month working on the farm, making the students laugh.

Memorable experience

Jin joined a group of university students who volunteer at farms each year, and he noted that their visit happened to align with his filming schedule. Jin asked the students why they were there while they were picking peppers.

One student explained that they came to support rural communities and had returned after having a memorable experience the previous year.

At one point, Jin playfully teased the students for missing peppers, to which one jokingly replied, “Didn’t the farm owner give you those earlier?”

The BTS member joked about how today’s young people are very outspoken and confident, unlike his generation, who were more reserved.

Technically an ahjussi

When asked what they should call him, Jin suggested “uncle” or “hyung.” However, when another student asked if they could call him “ahjussi,” Jin was momentarily taken aback but laughed, acknowledging, “Age-wise, I am technically an ahjussi.

In the past, people in their late 20s were considered old.”

Despite the heat, Jin worked diligently, impressing the farm owner with his skills and sharing memories of his family’s past involvement in farming.

Over at the YouTube video, a fan commented, “How can a megastar like him be this much humble and down-to-earth? I’m so proud to be his fan! He truly deserves the whole world !”

Another fan said, “I like seeing Jin’s interactions with new people around him; they look comfortable next to Jin because Jin is funny, friendly and humble. The manager turned out to be cute when he was with Jin.”

Yet another added, “I love that the guests feel comfortable asking Jin questions, and it’s so cool hearing more about his life! He’s so kind and humble and treats everyone the same.”