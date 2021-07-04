BTS’s Jimin inspires the next generation of idols

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS’ Jimin has been an inspiration for many upcoming idols and this is often shown by covering his songs, praising his performances as well as outright declarations of admiration for him.

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung is just one of the idols who look up to Jimin. The main dancer and vocalist of ATEEZ is a well-known ARMY and avid supporter of Jimin. He is the ultimate Jimin stan by his superb execution of Jimin’s part in songs like Boy with Luv, getting excited for Jimin’s birthday, and even fanboying over him on many occasions.

Speaking in an interview with Studio Choom, where Wooyoung was chosen as their ‘Artist of the Month’, Wooyoung declared Jimin as his role model. Wooyoung shared about his career and that even their fans know that he is indeed an ARMY, and when asked who his role model was, here is what he had to say:

“I really like Jimin sunbaenim’s dance, and I try to copy him and study his dance. I still have a long way to go but I thought, ‘Very cool, I wanna become an artist like him.”

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Wooyoung shared how much Jimin inspired him to be a good performer and that through the many times he has tried to emulate him, he hopes to become an accomplished artist like he is. Besides him, rookie idol Kim Sihoon, the leader, rapper and vocalist of BDC mentioned Jimin as his role model, as well as Big Bang’s G-Dragon, SHINee’s Taemin and EXO’s Kai as the idols whose aura he would like to emulate while he is on stage.

Wooyoung, main dancer and vocalist of ATEEZ, mentioned Jimin as his role model. “I really like Jimin sunbaenim’s dance, and I try to copy him and study his dance. I still have a long way to go but I thought, ‘Very cool, I wanna become an artist like him’” pic.twitter.com/8NTdlEBHAO — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) June 26, 2021

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and BDC’s Kim Sihoon are just two in a pool of other young idols like TXT’s Beomgyu, SKZ’s Hyunjin, ENHYPHEN’s NI-KI and Jay, ENOi’s J-Kid, Victon Sejun and more who have demonstrated their utmost respect and admiration for BTS’ Jimin and his incredible artistry, as reported by Allkpop.

Other than that, there are others who are not a young Korean idol who looks up to Jimin. On June 26, American actor, musician and photographer Thomas McDonell took to his Twitter account to express his love for Jimin in a post written in Korean, which translated into English to say,

- Advertisement -

“I love Jimin-ah…yeah…yeah…yeah.”

The actor is known for his role as Finn Collins in the TV series ‘The 100′ and even more so for his habit of using Korean on his Twitter account, something that has garnered him a lot of attention among fans of KPOP./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg