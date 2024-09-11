Entertainment

BTS Jin reveals he’s never been asked out, but other celebs tell him to “stop lying!”

September 11, 2024

According to Allkpop, BTS member Jin revealed that he has “never been asked out.”

On Sept 10th, KST, the official BTS YouTube channel, released the fifth episode of “Run Jin,” featuring YouTuber Kwaktube, MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, and TXT’s Yeonjun as they participated in various games.

The show’s creators asked the contestants a funny question: “Would you prefer someone to ask you out in a workgroup chat or do a traditional dance in the middle of Hongdae?” Kim Dong Hyun expressed that being asked out on a date is positive.

Jin said, “If someone asks you out in a group chat, you can just decline,” while Kim Dong Hyun remarked, “I think it’s less awkward to be asked out in front of strangers than by people you know.”

Jin wondered, “Would someone do a mask dance while asking me out? It would be awkward to do it in front of people.”

Never been asked out before

Kwaktube humorously added, “I’d choose the group chat, but I’ve never been asked out before.” Jin then surprised everyone by admitting, “I’ve never been asked out either.”

Yeonjun and Kim Dong Hyun reacted with disbelief, saying, “Stop lying” and “That’s unexpected.” However, Jin firmly insisted, “It’s true; no one has ever asked me out.”

Jin, also known as Kim Seok-jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the globally renowned boy band BTS. He’s often referred to as the “Worldwide Handsome” by fans, a nickname earned due to his striking visuals.

As a vocalist, Jin contributes to BTS’s harmonious sound with his unique vocal style. He has showcased his singing abilities in various solo tracks, including “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon.”

Supportive fans

Over at the YouTube video, a netizen commented, “I’m so glad that Jin being the 1st joining military service back then and now giving us a lot of Run Jin to watch every week.”

Another netizen then said, “Everything about Jin is so cool. He even flew handsomely. All the guests are so funny, too!” Finally, there was a comment that said, “I love seeing Seokjin laughing happily. Happiness suits him the most!”

