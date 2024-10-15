KOREA: According to Allkpop, fans of BTS member Jimin celebrated his birthday on Oct 13 by organizing a blood donation relay, spreading positivity through their efforts.

In collaboration with the Korean Red Cross Seoul Central Blood Center and Busan Blood Center, Jimin’s fans initiated the project in his honour.

The campaign, which took place over about three weeks from Sept 21 to Oct 13 KST, saw over 692 fans participate.

After excluding ineligible donors, 645 fans successfully donated blood—292 at the Hongdae Center in Seoul, 16 at the Seoul Station Center, and 337 at the Seomyeon Center in Busan.

Since 2018, 2,545 fans have taken part in this blood donation initiative, which occurred in 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2024.

Promoting a culture of giving

The Korean Red Cross, Seoul Central Blood Center and Busan Blood Center intend to present certificates of appreciation to the participating fans and Jimin, who played a significant role in encouraging blood donations and promoting a culture of giving.

To further support the campaign, Jimin’s fans also contributed 2,000 commemorative items to be distributed to blood donors.

Donation opportunities are available at the Seoul Station Centre, Hongdae Centre, and Seomyeon Centre in Busan throughout the campaign, which is scheduled to run until Oct 21.

This initiative reflects Jimin’s fans’ commitment to making a positive impact in honour of his birthday.

Extraordinary talent

Jimin is a member of the well-known boy band BTS and is noted for his extraordinary talent and charisma on stage. He excels in singing, dancing, and songwriting.

Jimin is considered one of the best dancers in K-pop, known for his smooth moves and powerful expressions. His charming and caring nature has endeared him to millions of fans worldwide.

His voice is versatile, capable of delivering both soft, emotional ballads and energetic dance tracks. Jimin has contributed to several BTS songs, showcasing his songwriting skills.