BTS’ Jimin trends worldwide after sharing an adorable clip of himself

Seoul — BTS’ Jimin is known for his boundless love of snow and the snow prince recently trended worldwide after he posted an adorable clip of himself on Twitter. Jimin was seen making a heart while sliding down a small snow mountain in the short clip with the caption “Shooting heart to ARMY.”

The video became even more endearing when Jimin tried to stand up but fell on the snow. Allkpop reported on Feb 4 that fans all over the world could not resist the cuteness and they immediately responded to the K-pop idol, making the keyword “Jiminie” trend worldwide.

In South Korea, on the other hand, the singer and producer of “Christmas Love” was seen to trend multiple keywords such as “우리 지민 (Our Jimin)” and “지민아아 (Jimin~ah).”

Born on Oct 13, 1995, Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother. When he was a child, he attended Busan’s Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance.

Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, he was picked up by Big Hit Entertainment. Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014. Jimin is currently enrolled at Global Cyber University as of 2018.

On June 13, 2013, Jimin made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single “No More Dream”. In the group, Jimin holds the position of vocalist and dancer. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: “Lie”, “Serendipity”, and “Filter”.

The first was released in 2016 as part of the band’s second Korean studio album, Wings. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album. In contrast, the second song, released on the Love Yourself: Her (2017) extended play, was soft and sensual, unravelling the joy, conviction, and curiosity of love.[9] The third, from the band’s 2020 studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, was very different from its predecessor, with a distinct Latin pop flair and lyrics that reflected on the different sides of himself that Jimin shows to the world and those around him.

