BTS’ DNA hits record as first Korean boy group MV to hit 1.3 billion views

Seoul — South Korean boy group BTS has just set a new record with DNA. The music video for DNA surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube on July 2, around 11:55 pm KST.

On September 18, 2017, at 6 pm KST, the MV (music video) was released, meaning that it took 3 years, 9 months, 14 days, 5 hours, and 55 minutes to reach the milestone.

“DNA” is the first music video from a Korean boy group to hit the mark, as reported by Soompi. The only other Korean music videos with over 1.3 billion views on YouTube are BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” and “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and PSY’s “Gangnam Style” and “Gentleman.”

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and have since hit the top of the US charts with their albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

Congratulations to BTS! Check out the colourful MV for “DNA” again below:

