Brunei DPMM part ways with Singapore Premier League, returns to Malaysia Super League

SINGAPORE: There has been a mixed reaction from the football fans in both Singapore and Malaysia when it was announced that Brunei DPMM Football Club will no longer be participating in the upcoming season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Instead, Brunei’s only professional club will be making a return to the Malaysian Super League. DPMM last played in Malaysia during the 2007-2008 season before making the switch to Singapore’s professional league for the 2009 season.

The latest development was first announced by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on May 22, stating that it acknowledges that Brunei DPMM will not participate in the SPL after the 2024/25 season.

“The decision was reached following discussions between FAS and DPMM, with the Brunei-based club expressing their intent to compete in other leagues. As the league’s only overseas-based club, they brought diversity, professionalism, and a competitive edge that enriched the local football scene,” said FAS in the media release.

FAS general secretary, Mr Chew Chun-Liang added that while the association are sad to see the DPMM leave the SPL, they understand the club’s position and both (FAS and DPMM) are parting ways with the full support and appreciation from the FAS.

“DPMM has been a respected member of the SPL and a valued partner in the development of regional football. Their staff and players have consistently displayed an exemplary sporting spirit, and the club’s impact on Singapore football will be long remembered. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours,” said FAS General Secretary Mr Chew Chun-Liang.

This year’s SPL was won by a local club, Lion City Sailors, on 72 points, eight points ahead of second-place Tampines Rovers. DPMM ended the season in fifth position on 44 points. They won 12 matches, drew eight and suffered 12 losses.

DPMM failed to advance to the Singapore Cup final, as they were edged out 5-2 on aggregate by Sailors in the semi-finals. In the other semi-finals, Tampines faced a tough battle against Thai side BG Pathum, with the SPL club eventually winning 4-3 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg.

For a former footballer who had previously played for a mid-table team in the SPL, he wishes DPMM all the best for their return to the Malaysian League and hopes that FAS will now prioritise elevating the local professional league.

“I do not have anything against foreign clubs playing in Singapore. I have played against DPMM and also the Japanese club Albirex Niigata (S) during my playing career. These foreign clubs certainly bring excitement to the league.

“However, we have seen several foreign clubs come and go throughout the years. They need to bring value to the whole football ecosystem in Singapore,” shared the former footballer with The Independent Singapore.

While some welcomed the move by DPMM, others questioned the club’s topsy-turvy decision, which had brought them to play in both Singapore and Malaysia in recent years.

“The atmosphere was good when either Brunei or DPMM played in the Malaysian league. But the club has to be consistent and focus on long-term goals to develop their players, who form the bulk of their national team,” said Azman, a 50-year-old football fan in Malaysia.

The midfielder, who wants to remain anonymous, feels that FAS should now focus on the growth and development of local clubs rather than inviting more foreign clubs to compete in Singapore in the future.

“We have always heard talks of expanding the league, so now we should focus on assisting local clubs to improve their standard and for FAS to do more in promoting local football and the league. For clubs that have aspirations to play in the SPL, they should receive the necessary guidance and expertise from FAS,” added the former Singapore Premier League footballer.

MALAYSIA SUPER LEAGUE TO FEATURE 14 CLUBS, PERAK AND KEDAH AXED

The new Malaysia Super League season is expected to start in August. It will feature 14 clubs, including the inclusion of two clubs, Melaka Football Club and Immigration Football Club, champions and runners-up of the Amateur Football League’s (AFL) A1 League.

DPMM will join the ranks of Johor Darul Ta’zim. The club owned by Johor’s Crown Prince have dominated and won the Malaysia Super League title consecutively from 2014 to 2025.

The remaining clubs for the new Super League season are: Selangor, Sabah, Terengganu, Penang, Kuching City, Sri Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur City, PDRM, and Kelantan.

Citing financial issues, both Perak and Kedah have been dropped from the upcoming Malaysia Super League season. However, according to AFL chairman Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, both clubs will still continue to be active in the local football league and will participate in the AFL A1 league for the new season.

Following the announcement by FAS on May 22, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) released a statement a day later to welcome the Brunei club for the upcoming 2025-2026 Malaysia Super League.

“DPMM FC will play as an invited club after receiving approval from the International Football Federation (FIFA) to participate in Malaysia’s professional league, the Super League, which is expected to begin in August 2025.

“MFL warmly welcomes the presence of DPMM FC to add more competition and excitement to the Malaysian League 2025–2026 after their last appearance in the Super League in 2008,” read the statement by MFL.

It was not the first time that a Brunei-based club had played in the Malaysian league. Prior to that, the Brunei Football Association had sent a team, mostly made up of their national team players, which debuted in the 1979 Malaysia Cup and later played during Malaysia’s semi-pro league era in the 80s and 90s.

Brunei previously won the Malaysia Cup in 1999, defeating Sarawak 2-1 at the iconic Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. For club-side DPMM, their best ever finish in Malaysia was third place during the 2005-2006 Super League season.