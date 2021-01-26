Brooklyn Beckham shows off fifth tattoo tribute to Nicola Peltz

- Advertisement -

Brooklyn Beckham, 21 showed off another tattoo tribute dedicated to his beloved fiancée Nicola Peltz. The budding photographer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a tattoo on the back of his neck of a love letter written to his ‘future wifey’.

The latest inking is the fifth permanent tribute he has made to the American actress, 26, whom he became engaged to in July last year, as reported by Daily Mail UK on January 23.

The monochrome shot shows the son of David and Victoria Beckham facing away from the camera, with the intimate words from Peltz written across his neck and upper back.

The tattoo read: ‘My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

‘You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

‘I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

‘Love always, your future wifey.’

Captioning the image, Brooklyn simply penned: ‘Love letters ❤️.’

Some of Beckham’s followers are keen on this testament of love while others were concerned about the permanent tribute should the loving couple break up in the future.

Beckham is famous for his love of tattoos, with over 30 tattoos across his body. Beckham’s latest inking comes just days after he unveiled yet another tribute to his fiancée, and the design revealed in a post added to Peltz’s Instagram account on Thursday.

In large script inked onto his lower right arm, it reads: ‘My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.’

Captioning the image of Beckham’s arm affectionately resting on her leg, she wrote: ‘Forever my person.’

His tattoo comes after he had the name of Pelt’z late grandmother Gina tattooed on his arm.

Sharing a picture of the inking, fresh from the tattoo parlour, Peltz, 26, wrote: ‘Best birthday gift’, clearly touched by the gesture of love. Other tributes from the budding photographer include Peltz’ name, tattooed on his neck, and a pair of eyes and lashes that appear to be the double of hers. Beckham also has a tattoo on his chest that reads ‘mama’s boy’ as well as a cupid, a rose and a camera.

Peltz was left devastated when her grandmother passed on in January, just before her birthday.

She paid tribute to Gina on social media in October, writing: ‘Happy birthday to my angel in heaven. I can’t even put into words how much I miss you being on earth.

‘I wish so badly you could come back to visit me and see me get married. I think about you everyday. I love you with all of my heart, my Gina.’

Peltz shared a collection of photos online, including one of Gina’s hands clutching a rose and another one of her holding Peltz’ hands. Recently, Peltz compared her relationship with Beckham to that of her billionaire parents, Claudi and Nelson.

She appeared to be in a reflective mood as she reposted a photo of herself and Beckham beside her parents. In the candid picture of herself and Beckham, the couple were facing each other while sitting out on the balcony.

