‘Bro, chill, I’m here to get a job, not to fight you’ — SG jobseeker tells SME boss who’s ‘so combative when interviewing applicants’

SINGAPORE: Job interviews are supposed to be a professional exchange of values, not a battlefield where candidates leave feeling like they just went three rounds in a verbal cage match.

And for one Singaporean jobseeker who experienced such unpleasant experiences over and over just had enough of it: “Not going to name names, but I have been to a few local companies for job interviews,” he posted on Reddit’s r/sgwork and added, “I don’t understand why bosses are so combative. Bro, chill, I’m here to get a job, not to fight you.”

And with that one line, a floodgate of shared frustrations from other Singaporeans opened — painting a vivid picture of what many perceive to be the darker side of job-hunting in some SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) across the island.

🥊 “It’s filled with narcissist bosses…”

“There’s a reason why it’s common knowledge not to join an SME unless you really have no choice,” one Redditor commented. “It’s filled with narcissist bosses, and a workforce that ended up there simply because they couldn’t get hired by MNCs,” he added.

Another commenter, clearly scarred by experience, recalled how one interviewer talked to them as though their “4-year NTU degree was bought with S$50 and completed in 1 week”.

And if you thought the worst was over, wait till you hear this gem: “Had one arranged an interview on the weekend. Not only was he explosive and angry when I stated boundaries on handling rude customers, but he answered the meeting on his phone, selfie mode, from his living room sofa. How do they expect us to be professional when they don’t practice it as well?”

Professionalism? Never heard of her before!

👑 “Most are condescending just to build their own ego…”

Many pointed to one common diagnosis: Ego!

“Insecurities, I guess,” one Redditor responded to the post. “Most are condescending just to build their own ego up.” Another added, “They think they’re on an episode of Shark Tank.”

Some even suspect that such bosses are sizing candidates up not for talent, but for how much they can be dominated.

“They’re finding someone they can exploit. If they’re being this obvious during the interview, it’s actually a good sign. You can dodge the bullet early,” one suggested.

Others suggest a more generous interpretation: Maybe these SME bosses simply lack interviewing skills because they’ve never been on the other side of the table, treated in the same way.

For example, one can be a “Nice interviewer, but once you work for her, it is hell,” as one worker recalled. “On the other end, a terrible interviewer turns out to be a decent guy.”

🚩 Red flag: “If they act like this now (during the interview), imagine how they’ll act when stressed and under pressure (during work later)…”

The consensus is if an interview feels like an interrogation — or worse, an ego-driven humiliation — then just walk away.

“You have to remember,” one Redditor advised, “this is the most polished version of the boss you’ll ever see. If they act like this now (during the interview), imagine how they’ll act when stressed and under pressure (during work later).”

Yet, there are exceptions — thoughtful leaders who see juniors as people to mentor, not pawns to order around.

“I interviewed an assistant recently,” shared one commenter. “I just asked her: ‘What is your objective as a career, and how can this role help you grow into that?’ That’s how it should be.”

🧠 You didn’t fail the interview. The interviewer has failed you.

Whether it’s narcissism, insecurity, ego, or plain inexperience, many SME job interviews in Singapore are leaving job seekers demoralised and disrespected.

But take heart — you’re not alone. And you didn’t fail the interview. The toxic culture of some interviewers has failed you.

So, if a toxic boss starts puffing up like a rooster and throwing shade on you even before you’ve handed over your résumé, just smile politely, nod once, and echo the now-iconic words: “Bro, chill. I’m here to get a job, not to fight you.”

