Britney Spears receives Covid-19 vaccine

'Get the Covid vaccine,' she says, 'Great success... high five!'

Britney Spears have received her COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
Everyone knows who Britney Spears is. She is one of the most popular and successful singers of all time. It has been reported that Spears has officially received the Covid-19 vaccine and she also shared her experience.

Britney Spears impersonated Borat. Picture: Instagram

 

“Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉….,” Spears said in a Tweet that quoted Borat (yes, Borat) and also included a video of her describing how she felt: “Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!!”
“The people on the internet said it was really, really bad — it was like a bullet going through your arm,” she says in the video before adding, “It was nothing. I felt nothing.”
“I’m fine, and I hope I continue to stay fine,” she added, before quoting Borat again: “High five!”
Someone who has gone through vaccinations may not say that the Covid-19 vaccine feels like “a bullet going through your arm” but it is a good thing that Spears has been vaccinated.

According to Buzzfeed, US President Joe Biden recently said that all American adults will be eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine by May 1.

Born on December 2, 1981, Britney Jean Spears is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s, for which she is referred to as the “Princess of Pop”. After appearing in stage productions and television series, Spears signed on with Jive Records in 1997 at age 15.

Her first two studio albums, certified diamond in the US, …Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!… I Did It Again (2000), were global successes and became two of the bestselling albums of all time, along with making her bestselling teenage artist of all time. The former’s title track was named the greatest debut single of all time by Rolling Stone in 2020 and the latter held a 15-year record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States with first-week sales of over 1.3 million copies./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

