British man charged after hurling racist abuse on board SIA flight

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old British man was charged in court on Monday (Jul 29) after he allegedly hurled racist abuse, issued violent threats, and assaulted a flight attendant during a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore earlier this year.

The accused, Steven George Harris, faces a total of seven charges: four counts of criminal intimidation, one count of using insulting words likely to cause distress, and two counts of offences under the Aviation Offences Act.

Harris has indicated that he does not intend to plead guilty.

The incident occurred on Apr 28 aboard a Singapore Airlines flight en route to Changi Airport. Court documents revealed that Harris used racially offensive language towards one passenger and, in a separate outburst, wrongly identified another as Israeli, allegedly threatening to kill him.

The situation escalated further when Harris turned his aggression towards the cabin crew. He allegedly called a flight attendant a “bastard” before shoving him on the shoulder twice, causing the crew member to fall. Harris is also said to have verbally abused another flight attendant during the same flight.

The case has been adjourned to next month for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted of harassment, Harris could face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

If convicted of criminal intimidation, Harris could face up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Individuals found guilty of disruptive behaviour on board an aircraft can also face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both, depending on the nature of the offence.