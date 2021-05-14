brit-awards-2021:-harry-styles-steals-show-with-vintage-gucci-suit,-brown-purse

- Advertisement -

India — Around 4,000 people gathered to enjoy the biggest night in British Music, at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, which was the first major indoor music event with a live audience to be held in London in over a year. The event did not have any social distancing arrangements in place and the audience were not expected to wear masks, but they did have to provide a Covid-19 negative certificate to attend the even that took place at the O2 arena (with its capacity of 20,000 people) on the River Thames as the country emerges from Covid-19 lockdown.

There were many winners at the BRIT Awards including Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and while several musicians and celebrities managed to grab eyeballs with their stunning ensembles at the red carpet, it was Harry Styles’ unique and eccentric androgynous fashion choices that wowed fashion critics and fans alike. Harry Styles won the Best British single for his song Watermelon Sugar and the former One Direction band member looked absolutely out of this world with his borderline vintage Gucci look.

Harry Styles is easily one of male pop icons who sets trends in fashion with his unique and androgynous sense of fashion, along with the help of his stylist Harry Lambert. And the singer did exactly that with his tricolour suit (in different earth shades) on the BRIT’s red carpet which gave total retro vibes. Harry wore a Gucci Aria wool and silk jacket and pants with ‘macro framed sequence print’, he paired this with low-top sneakers that had oval enamel detail and a brown leather bag with the classic Gucci bamboo handle. His entire look was by the Italian luxury brand.

Harry had his hair slicked back with gel and sported huge rings in almost all his fingers to complete his ensemble. Gucci posted images of the star in his ensemble with his BRIT Award in hand and captioned, “Winner of the Best British Single award at the #BRITs 2021 for “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles wore a Gucci Aria wool and silk jacket and pants with macro framed sequence print, low-top sneakers with oval enamel detail and a brown leather bag with bamboo handle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

- Advertisement -

Former band mate from One Direction, Niall Horan commented with clapping emojis on the image, while fans couldn’t stop gushing over Harry’s ensemble. One wrote, “Best outfit of the night,” while another commented, “I am so obsessed with this suit.”

The creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, had once confessed that, “Dressing Harry is very easy for me. We have come together because of a beautiful feeling, the result of a true friendship. There is a really natural and spontaneous connection between us, and that is why working with him and Lambert (his stylist) is so much fun.”

The BRIT Awards ceremony is part of the British government’s Events Research Programme aimed at establishing whether big events can be held in closed environments without social distancing.

The audience, of which 2,500 were key workers with guests, were sat in rows, looking down on two stages – one for presenters and another for performers. Nominees sat at distanced tables.

Ticket holders had to show proof of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the venue, which has a capacity of around 20,000. They will also need to take a test afterwards and provide contact details as part of the UK’s COVID test and trace system.

Like elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down music events with live audiences in Britain. Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s phased roadmap out of lockdown, entertainment venues can re-open their doors next week.

(With agency inputs)Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg