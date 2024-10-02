KOREA: ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Brewing Love” has released its first posters and teaser, stirring excitement for its premiere, as reported by Soompi.

The drama tells the romantic story between Chae Yong Joo (played by Kim Sejeong), a passionate top sales representative at a liquor company, and Yoon Min Joo (played by Lee Jong Won), a sensitive brewery owner who is skilled at reading people’s emotions.

Chae Yong Joo is a hardworking sales leader known for her enthusiasm and drive. A former special forces member, she balances her physical strength, mental resilience, and cheerful personality to succeed in her career.

As she works to protect the sales branch she’s been with for six years, her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Yoon Min Joo, who appears to know her better than she does.

Highly empathetic person

On the other hand, Yoon Min Joo is a brewmaster who has disrupted the beverage industry with his talent. A highly empathetic person, he often struggles with sensing the emotions of others and has developed a habit of shutting them out.

Living a quiet life in a rural town, he focuses on brewing beer and managing his own emotions. However, his calm world is shaken when Chae Yong Joo enters his life.

The first teaser and posters highlight the brewing chemistry between the two leads. The teaser video contrasts their personalities, showing Chae Yong Joo pouring beer and Yoon Min Joo carefully handling the last drop.

As their hands briefly touch, the tension builds, setting the stage for a compelling romance.

The planned time for “Brewing Love” to air is Nov 4 at 10 pm KST, and the production team promises an exciting romantic comedy with strong chemistry between the two leads.

Impressive performances

Lee Jong Won is a South Korean actor and model who has gained popularity for his impressive performances in various dramas. Born on Dec 31, 1994, he quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.