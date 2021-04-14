Entertainment Arts Breathtaking cave paintings may have been caused by a lack of oxygen

Breathtaking cave paintings may have been caused by a lack of oxygen

Lack of oxygen might be cause for breathtaking cave paintings

breathtaking-cave-paintings-may-have-been-caused-by-a-lack-of-oxygen

Author

malaymail

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — How should we explain strange motifsin prehistoric paintings on the walls of some of Europe’s caves? A recent Israeli study has come up with a surprising theory: the Paleolithic artists responsible for these masterpieces were suffering from a lack of oxygen.

While some 20th-century artists like Pablo Picasso took opium in their quest for inspiration, their Paleolithic ancestors may have adopted a more natural but even more dangerous method to achieve altered states of consciousness: depriving themselves of oxygen. This novel hypothesis has recently been put forward by researchers from the University of Tel-Aviv in a study published in Time and Mind: The Journal of Archaeology, Consciousness and Culture.

The researchers analysed cave paintings from the Upper Paleolithic period, which have mainly been found in Spain and France. Most of these were painted in particularly narrow caves and passages that the artists would have had to light with torches. However, these torches did not only provide light, they also consumed oxygen in thesurrounding atmosphere to the point where those who were present may well have been suffering from hypoxia: A state of oxygen deprivation that can induce hallucinations and out-of-body experiences.

A deliberate choice

- Advertisement -

Even more surprisingly the study argues that Paleolithic artists were well aware ofthe effects of oxygen deprivation, which they deliberately cultivated in a bid to “maintain their connectedness with the cosmos”. As the researchers put it, “We contend that entering these deep, dark environments was a conscious choice, motivated by an understanding of the transformative nature of an underground, oxygen-depleted space.”

Although the prehistoric artistsprobably did not understand the medical effects of hypoxia, the researchers are wondering if some them did not become accustomed to coping with the low levels of oxygen in some of the caves they decorated. – ETX StudioFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Will voters’ views be considered in choosing the next 4G leader?

Singapore—The times, as the song goes, are a-changing. Or are they, really? A Reuters report weighed in on whether or not voters’ views would be taken into consideration in choosing the next leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth generation (4G)...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens petition: ‘Say NO to Chan Chun Sing for PM!’

Singapore -- Since news broke last Thursday (April 8) that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat would step aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team, speculation has been rife amongst netizens as to who would be the next...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19 vaccinated migrant worker among 20 new cases in S’pore, first dorm case in 6 weeks

Singapore – One foreign worker in a dormitory who had already been vaccinated was among the 20 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Apr 11). The 23-year-old male Indian national, a work permit holder employed by...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent