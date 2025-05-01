Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy selected as captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup

- Advertisement -

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been named captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup. Specifically, Snedeker will lead the US Team and Ogilvy the International Team. The event will take place at Medinah Country Club, near Chicago.

Snedeker, a nine-time PGA Tour winner and 2007 Rookie of the Year, was an assistant captain at the last Presidents Cup and will also be a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup under Keegan Bradley. The 44-year-old also played in the 2013 Presidents Cup, posting a 2-3-0 record, and represented the US in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.

About the Presidents Cup challenge, Snedeker said: “I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf… Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”

On the other hand, Ogilvy, who won the 2006 US Open and has eight PGA Tour victories, is now leading the International Team after helping as a captain’s assistant in the last four Presidents Cups. The 47-year-old Australian played on the International Team three times in a row — in 2007, 2009, 2011 — and had a record of seven wins, six losses, and one tie.

- Advertisement -

Ogilvy said: “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans… I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.”

In a social media post, the Presidents Cup shared: “Captains in Chicago. 🫡”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presidents Cup (@presidentscup)

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Imagine walking to lunch and you see these boys walking around with the Cup!”, and “We’re counting down the days!”

The 2026 Presidents Cup will take place from September 24–27 at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, the same course where Europe pulled off a dramatic comeback in the 2012 Ryder Cup. This incident is now known as the “Miracle at Medinah.”

- Advertisement -

The US team won again last September in Montreal, marking their 10th straight Presidents Cup victory and bringing their overall record to 13 wins, one loss, and one tie against international teams (excluding Europe) in this event held every two years.