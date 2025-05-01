Thursday, May 1, 2025
26.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com
Sports
2 min.Read

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy selected as captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy have been named captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup. Specifically, Snedeker will lead the US Team and Ogilvy the International Team. The event will take place at Medinah Country Club, near Chicago.

Snedeker, a nine-time PGA Tour winner and 2007 Rookie of the Year, was an assistant captain at the last Presidents Cup and will also be a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup under Keegan Bradley. The 44-year-old also played in the 2013 Presidents Cup, posting a 2-3-0 record, and represented the US in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.

About the Presidents Cup challenge, Snedeker said: “I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf… Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.” 

On the other hand, Ogilvy, who won the 2006 US Open and has eight PGA Tour victories, is now leading the International Team after helping as a captain’s assistant in the last four Presidents Cups. The 47-year-old Australian played on the International Team three times in a row — in 2007, 2009, 2011 — and had a record of seven wins, six losses, and one tie.

- Advertisement -

Ogilvy said: “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans… I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event.” 

In a social media post, the Presidents Cup shared: “Captains in Chicago. 🫡”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Presidents Cup (@presidentscup)

Netizens commented on the post and said: “Imagine walking to lunch and you see these boys walking around with the Cup!”, and “We’re counting down the days!”

The 2026 Presidents Cup will take place from September 24–27 at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, the same course where Europe pulled off a dramatic comeback in the 2012 Ryder Cup. This incident  is now known as the “Miracle at Medinah.”

- Advertisement -

The US team won again last September in Montreal, marking their 10th straight Presidents Cup victory and bringing their overall record to 13 wins, one loss, and one tie against international teams (excluding Europe) in this event held every two years.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

PAP

“So cringy” – Netizens taken aback by Sun Xueling’s reaction to a resident’s child calling her “Dora the Explorer”

0
SINGAPORE: Some Singaporeans online have been taken aback after...
Singapore Politics

Opinion: PAP pulled Tan See Leng out of Marine Parade out of the fear of losing another GRC to WP

0
By: Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss/ DITCHED. Copious promises were made by the...

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Did you know Singaporeans pay the most to own a BMW 3 Series (G20) in Southeast Asia?

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore topped the list as the most expensive...

Punggol voters are not here to save Gan Kim Yong’s political career

0
By Jeanne Ten Why is Gan Kim Yong so critical...

Dennis Tan: I get feedback on cost of living issues every day

0
SINGAPORE: In a doorstop interview with the media, Workers’...

Cost of living, home affordability, govt accountability are top concerns for GE2025—survey

0
SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight released shortly before...

Business

Revenge quitting is the new rage—but here’s why it could backfire

0
INTERNATIONAL: While "quiet quitting" has faded and "loud quitting"...

Did you know Singaporeans pay the most to own a BMW 3 Series (G20) in Southeast Asia?

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore topped the list as the most expensive...

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty may impact job creation in Singapore for the remainder of 2025, economist says

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s employment growth slowed in the first quarter...

Employee claims boss wants to deduct his salary over lateness without proof or proper records

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media to...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore