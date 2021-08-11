Brad Bowyer resigns from PSP following accusations that he compared rules for the unvaccinated to the Holocaust

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Brad Bowyer tendered his resignation from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Wednesday (Aug 11) following accusations that he compared rules for the unvaccinated to the Holocaust.

In a Facebook post, Mr Bowyer wrote that over the past few weeks, “cowardly commentators have been screaming and shouting for my blood while attacking the party I belong to because they don’t like the questions I am asking or the thoughts that I am sharing”.

He added that he understood his views were diverging from that of the party’s and because he did not want to allow “keyboard warriors derail me from my position on how badly this crisis has been handled”, he decided to tender his resignation from PSP.

Mr Bowyer published an image on Instagram on Tuesday (Aug 10) that said, “It didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition.

One party dividing citizens into “Us and “Them” and calling on their supporters to harass “them”. It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.”

Mr Bowyer captioned his post: “Singapore is now us and them… God help our nation.”

He was subsequently called out by popular Facebook page ‘Wake Up, Singapore’ and activist Kirsten Han.

Both ‘Wake Up, Singapore’ and Ms Han not only called out Mr Bowyer, but they also brought in the party and its stance on the issue.

In his Facebook post, Mr Bowyer explained his Instagram post: “Further by these edicts and all the online vitriol and ill will being made towards unvaccinated people, generated in no small part by months of government propaganda many, including my wife are now feeling unsure of their future and livelihoods and frankly with calls for starvation, expulsion, being locked in their homes etc, feeling unsafe to even be here.

So, I meant the imagery literally as this exact path has been followed before and with similar “for your own good “justifications.” - Advertisement - Mr Bowyer added that he wanted people to see the “massive social and economic damage that is being done and how wrong is the trajectory that they have us on”. Resigning from the party, he added that his views moving forward would be his alone. /TISG

