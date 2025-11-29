Boys throw eggs, burn chopsticks at Yishun mookata outlet, return the next day to apologise after owner says she’ll file a police report

SINGAPORE: On Nov 23, an eatery called Family Mookata posted on its Facebook account that five boys had wreaked havoc at its Yishun outlet, including throwing eggs and ice pops, as well as burning chopsticks. It warned the boys that their faces had been caught on camera and gave them until the following day to make things right; otherwise, a police report would be lodged.

Fortunately, the boys came forward and took responsibility for their actions, the eatery said the next day.

According to the proprietress of Family Mookata, the boys had taken “a tray of our eggs and ice pops, threw them at each other, ruined our food and burned our wooden chopsticks,” between 6 and 6:30 p m on Nov 23.

“We have captured your faces clearly on our CCTV, and we know exactly who you are. Your behaviour was completely unacceptable,” she wrote, adding that she expected them to return the next day.

“The purpose of this is for you to apologise to our staff and to compensate for the items and property that were damaged or ruined,” her post added, saying that if the boys chose not to return, the establishment would “proceed with a police report to address the incident appropriately. The choice is yours.”

Her post was effective, and by the following day, she was able to report back that the incident had “come to a meaningful close.”

“The boys involved have stepped forward today, apologised sincerely and taken responsibility for their actions,” the woman, who is a mother herself, wrote.

“With our brand built around family values, we believe in second chances and learning moments. We have chosen to forgive them, and we hope this experience helps them grow into better young men,” she added, thanking those who had expressed concern over the incident with the young boys and encouraging everyone to “keep spreading kindness and understanding.”

She posted a photo of herself conversing with the boys, who look to be in their early to mid-teens. The youths’ identities were protected as they had their backs to the camera, however.

While many netizens commended the proprietress for her actions, others appear to feel that she could have been harder on the boys, wondering if they’ll learn their lesson with what they perceived as a mere slap on the wrist.

One commenter, however, made the following suggestion: “You should ask them to volunteer at your stall for a day, then you let the matter rest. This will teach them two key points: 1. Money is not easy to earn. Don’t break people’s rice bowl. 2. Responsibility. Be responsible for your own actions. In this way, they will learn and gain respect from everyone.” /TISG

