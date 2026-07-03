Boys, aged 11 & 12, issued conditional warning for trespassing into restricted MRT cabin

SINGAPORE: A video of two pre-teen boys was shared on social media last weekend, showing them entering a restricted cabin on an MRT train.

In a clip shared on an Instagram account called Singapura Viral (@singaporevirallsg) on June 21, a boy was seen forcing open a locked train door with what appears to be a screwdriver, then repeatedly pressing a white control button before exiting the cabin.

When the boy pressed the button, a sound similar to that of old-time steam locomotives could be heard on the video.

According to reporting from CNA, the boys are aged 11 and 12, and the incident occurred on Feb 21, 2026, on a North-South Line train.

The boys have since been given a conditional warning for offences under the Rapid Transit System Regulations. This type of official notice is issued by the Singapore Police Force or the Attorney-General’s Chambers, warning an individual who has committed an offence. It is given in lieu of formal prosecution and stops short of a criminal charge, provided that the person to whom it is issued does not commit any crimes for a specific period, usually 12 to 24 months. A conditional warning may also come with additional special requirements.

The police told CNA that a report was filed on the day of the incident.

According to SMRT, after the boy forced the door open, an onboard alarm went off, which led the train captain to notify the Operations Control Centre at once. This, in turn, caused staff at the next station to look into the matter when the boys left the train at that station.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai was reported as underlining how seriously the company takes this type of incident, as this type of “reckless action” could not only affect commuters by disrupting train operations but could also put the lives of those involved in danger. /TISG

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