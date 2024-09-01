SINGAPORE: A young man took to social media to share that his girlfriend’s parents had bluntly told him he was “too poor” to date their daughter.

The 16-year-old from China shared his story on r/SGExams, a Reddit online forum, on Saturday (Aug 31). In his post, he explained that he had had no idea his Singaporean girlfriend “was super rich” until he went to her parents’ place in Bukit Timah.

The lavishness of their lifestyle was a stark contrast to his socio-economic background, which shocked him. However, the real blow came when her parents told him straight up that he wasn’t good enough for their daughter because he wasn’t rich.

His girlfriend also told him to “just tolerate their judgment.”

Adding salt to the wound, his friends also started teasing him about the whole ordeal, saying he was “dating up” and only interested in his girlfriend because of her money. This added an extra layer of humiliation, as he felt unfairly judged and ridiculed by those closest to him.

“Wants you to tolerate? Tolerate until how long?”

In the discussion thread, some Reddit users advised the young man to reevaluate his relationship, considering his girlfriend’s and her family’s lack of support.

One user said, “Wants you to tolerate? Tolerate until how long? If you continue to live like this, you will suffer a hard life in your future marriage, especially when you guys are only dating now, and she ALREADY asks you to just tahan tahan.

When you guys get married, you will always quarrel because of her parents…your parents may also get looked down on. Do you really want this kind of life?”

Another user added, “I hate to break it to you. It seems like your girlfriend is the type to avoid problems. If that’s the way she is now, it’s probably gonna be like this even if you guys get married unless she stands up to her parents.

Marriage/long-term relationships come with their own set of problems. Are you sure you can tolerate her parents for that many years?”

Meanwhile, some users advised him to use this as motivation to work hard and improve to one day provide his girlfriend with a comfortable and abundant life.

One user expressed, “Listen, your current finances is temporary. Why let people dictate your future? If anything, let this be inspiration to motivate you to work and be better…What’s important is how she thinks; she doesn’t look down on you. That’s all that matters.

I’m happy for you and excited for the journey and adventure you will have.”

Another user urged him to consider his girlfriend’s position, writing, “What’s she supposed to say to them? ‘He’s not who you think he is!’ Cmon man, you’re just being a little selfish and unrealistic here.

If you really want to stay with her, then stop being an incel on reddit and lock in. Maybe then you’ll have a chance at that.”

Featured image by Depositphotos