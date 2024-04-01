In a polarizing stance, Conservative Americans rally behind the nation’s veterans, honoring their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the country. However, a stark contrast emerges from woke liberals, who prioritize shielding illegal immigrants over those who have selflessly served their nation.

This ideological divide underscores the broader debate over national priorities, as conservatives emphasize gratitude towards veterans, while liberals advocate for the rights and protection of undocumented migrants.

Fox News states, Boston is set to repurpose former veterans housing to accommodate illegal migrants amid resource exhaustion following Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s state of emergency declaration last summer.

Following that, starting May 1, the Veterans Home at Chelsea will transition into a “safety-net site” where migrants must demonstrate efforts to gain self-sufficiency by seeking work authorizations, English proficiency, and permanent residency.

The move aims to address capacity constraints as Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice highlights the strain on resources. With 240 families already housed in such sites and Massachusetts facing migrant influx, the state navigates complex challenges amid a nationwide immigration crisis.

Boston kicking out homeless veterans

Under Joe Biden, Americans always come last. pic.twitter.com/TSg9nMHdkX — Marc (@gopher_marc) March 31, 2024

Unfortunately, conservative Americans believe that President Joe Biden has an “American last” policy. They feel that the President is not prioritizing the well being of the American people, but are accusing him of prioritizing non-American illegal immigrants. This is after the fact that illegals in certain cities are receiving free accommodations and cash.

If they are non-war time vets, why? My husband was in the navy for 4 years in the 70s. No war. He is buried in the San Diego navy cemetery. He also had access to VA loan and health care always. But if he ended up homeless 20 years after serving, why should he get priority? — Jean (@betterltthannvr) March 31, 2024

Veterans are expressing their disappointment seeing the mistreatment of their peers. Mental health is one of the biggest problems among American veterans. They are finding this whole situation “disgraceful.”

