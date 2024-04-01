International

Boston kicking out homeless veterans in order to house illegal immigrants 

ByAsir F

April 1, 2024
boston-kicking-out-homeless-veterans-in-order-to-house-illegal-immigrants 

Veteran

In a polarizing stance, Conservative Americans rally behind the nation’s veterans, honoring their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the country. However, a stark contrast emerges from woke liberals, who prioritize shielding illegal immigrants over those who have selflessly served their nation. 

This ideological divide underscores the broader debate over national priorities, as conservatives emphasize gratitude towards veterans, while liberals advocate for the rights and protection of undocumented migrants. 

Fox News states, Boston is set to repurpose former veterans housing to accommodate illegal migrants amid resource exhaustion following Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s state of emergency declaration last summer. 

Following that, starting May 1, the Veterans Home at Chelsea will transition into a “safety-net site” where migrants must demonstrate efforts to gain self-sufficiency by seeking work authorizations, English proficiency, and permanent residency. 

The move aims to address capacity constraints as Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice highlights the strain on resources. With 240 families already housed in such sites and Massachusetts facing migrant influx, the state navigates complex challenges amid a nationwide immigration crisis.

Boston kicking out homeless veterans 

Unfortunately, conservative Americans believe that President Joe Biden has an “American last” policy. They feel that the President is not prioritizing the well being of the American people, but are accusing him of prioritizing non-American illegal immigrants. This is after the fact that illegals in certain cities are receiving free accommodations and cash. 

 

Veterans are expressing their disappointment seeing the mistreatment of their peers. Mental health is one of the biggest problems among American veterans. They are finding this whole situation “disgraceful.” 

Read More News

Legal trouble brews for Sam Bankman-Fried over financial misconduct

The post Boston kicking out homeless veterans in order to house illegal immigrants  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

“I only have 2 meals daily, spending $20-25 a day” — Singaporean working in CBD area asks for tips to spend less on food while eating healthy

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.