SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Friday (Sept 6) to express his frustration with a workplace rule that he finds unfair.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, he explained that his boss required him and a handful of other staff responsible for manual packing tasks to keep their phones in their lockers before clocking in.

However, he pointed out that this rule is unfair because, while the manual packers are being asked to go completely phone-free throughout their entire workday, employees stationed at computers in the same room are allowed to keep their phones at their desks.

He asked others in the community, “How is this fair? Are there any laws that address this kind of treatment?”

Singaporean Redditors offered their two cents on the issue in the comments section. Some thought the policy was fair, arguing that it helps keep employees focused and reduces distractions.

One Redditor said that the policy is “understandable” since some packers are clumsy and accidentally put their phone into the packaging. He explained that this kind of mistake can lead to chaos, as it means having to stop everything, search for the misplaced phone, and repack items.

He added, “Do you think the person will do it themselves? NO, they simply cry cry cry. Everyone has to help them find the “lost phone” and do the job again.”

Another Redditor shared his own experience working in a warehouse where a similar policy was in place. He noted that while the policy made sense since the company dealt with ‘recycling technology containing client’s sensitive data,’ it was still a tough experience.

He felt isolated from the outside world due to the phone ban, had only short breaks, and had to pass through metal detectors even when going to the bathroom.

He wrote, “It was a horrible experience, and I quit after a month.”

A few also pointed out that while the policy might be inconvenient or frustrating, it’s part of the job’s terms.

They added that if it’s a deal-breaker for him, then the best course of action might be to move on and look for a workplace with conditions that align better with his preferences.

One Redditor said, “You’re there to work. The conditions are laid out (preferably before your employment, and even if it isn’t, you know the terms now). If you aren’t happy, just leave. And find another place to earn money?”

Another commented, “Employer can set policy. Employees can choose to change employers. Who needs who more?”

Featured image by Depositphotos