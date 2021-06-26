Book encouraging armed jihad, an instrument used to radicalise youth, now banned in SG

- Advertisement -

Singapore — From Friday (Jun 25) and onward, a book that played a part in the radicalisation of one Singaporean 20-year-old is banned, according to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MCI).

The MCI said on Jun 24 that Menyingkap Rahsia Tentera Elit Briged Izzuddin Al-Qassam: Generasi Muda Perindu Syahid, which translates to ‘Uncovering the secrets of the Izz Ad-Din Al Qassam Brigades Elite Force: The Young Generation of Seekers of Martyrdom,’ is a prohibited publication under the Undesirable Publications Act (UPA).

The book, which was published by Hijjaz Records Publishing in 2015 in Malaysia, was written by Abdul Aziz Abu Bakar and Adnan M. El Halabi.

It came under scrutiny from the Government during the investigation into Amirull bin Ali, 20, who had been detained under the Internal Security Act in Mar of this year.

Investigators found out that the book had been one of the factors leading to the radicalisation of the young man, who had purchased it abroad.

According to MCI, the book “promotes armed jihad and contains extremist views that promote enmity among different religious communities.”

The Ministry added that these views are damaging to Singapore’s racial and religious harmony and relations and that the Government has zero-tolerance “for individuals or publications which aim to incite hostility or violence among different religious groups.”

Hence the decision to ban the book.

As a prohibited publication, no one is allowed “to import, publish, sell or offer to sell, supply or offer to supply, exhibit, distribute or reproduce any prohibited publication or an extract of one.”

Possessing a copy of the book and failing to turn it over to the police is also an offence.

Those convicted could be fined, given a jail sentence, or both.

As the banning of the book takes effect on Jun 15, those who have a copy must deliver them to the police, the MCI added.

/TISG

