SINGAPORE: A bollard in front of an escalator at Marina Square was removed after a man showed on social media how dangerous it could be, reported The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 5). Other such bollards in the mall were also removed, said the man.

The man showed on social media how the safety barrier’s base could be opened easily after a child tipped it, exposing the escalator mechanism inside. He pointed out that people could fall into the hole.

Jay Sng first posted a video on his Facebook account on Nov 27 that showed how unsafe the bollard, found in front of an escalator at Marina Square, could be.

His video was widely shared on the platform by hundreds of individuals as well as on popular group pages.

Such barriers are placed to prevent people from mounting escalators with large objects such as prams or pushcarts.

Mr Sng wrote that this type of innovation should be tested for safety.

After all, if someone should fall into the hole made when the base plate of the safety barrier is lifted, they, or others, could be seriously injured.

When some netizens tried to downplay the possible dangers of the loose base plate, others pointed out that children or even teenagers who are curious or like touching things could end up exposing the mechanism of the escalator and cause an accident.

“If someone purposely or accidentally hits the post, it will expose the cover to be opened, and at that moment, somebody may fall into the pit. So the design obviously FAILS and is UNSAFE,” a Facebook user wrote.

Based on a photo added at the end of the video, it appears attention was called to the mall staff regarding the matter.

By Dec 3, however, the situation had been rectified.

“Thank you Marina Square Singapore for taking the feedback seriously and acting on it swiftly to make things safer for us!” Mr Sng wrote.

Not only had the particular safety barrier from his video been removed from its place in front of the escalator, but the floor plate had also been securely fastened.

He added that the other bollards he came across in the mall had been removed as well.

In another post on Dec 5, he thanked Marina Square again for being a “responsible business entity.” Sharing the ST report, he also noted that there are proper ways to install a bollard in front of an escalator which would keep people safe.

A spokesperson for the Building and Construction Authority told ST that it “has reminded building owners to fasten the floor plates for escalators if they are using such (magnetic) bollards.”

The management has also spoken up on the matter. ST quotes them as saying, “The safety of our shoppers is of utmost importance. We have since removed the bollard from all escalators on Nov 28, pending an investigation of the incident.”

