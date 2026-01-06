Body of Spanish football coach recovered after Dec 26 mishap in Indonesian waters

The body of 44-year-old Fernando Martin Carreras, a former footballer, coach, and manager with the Valencia Football Club, was found by Indonesian rescue workers in waters near Komodo National Park on Sunday morning (Jan 4).

Mr Martin, his wife, and their four children had been on holiday in Indonesia and had taken a tour boat that ran into trouble and sank off the coast of Flores Island on Dec 26.

His wife, Andrea, and one of their daughters survived the mishap, together with the tour guide and four crew members of the KM Putri Sakinah, and were rescued in the hours after the accident.

The body of their other daughter, aged 12, was recovered on Dec 29. The couple’s two sons, aged 9 and 10, remain missing.

Fathur Rahman, the Maumere Search and Rescue Office chief, said on Jan 4 that the rescuers are determined to find all the victims and are optimistic that the work of the rescuers will yield results.

While under Indonesian law, search and rescue operations typically last only seven days, this can be extended if there is a chance that victims can be found. More than 160 rescue personnel, including divers, have participated in the rescue efforts, which have also been supported by the Indonesian police and navy.

The Spanish government and the families of the victims have also been involved with the rescue.

Mr Rahman noted, however, that strong currents and unpredictable weather have made the search for the victims “very challenging.”

According to the Associated Press, overcrowding on boats, as well as poor safety standards and bad weather, have caused boat accidents between Indonesia’s 17,000 islands to occur often.

Indonesian state news agency Antara said last week that an investigation into the sinking of the KM Putri Sakinah has been launched by the police, who have said that if evidence of negligence is discovered, legal action will be taken.

Tributes to Fernando Martin

Mr Martin, who was born in Valencia, played as a central defender for various football clubs from 1997 to 2016. He then went on to coaching and last year became a manager.

At the time of his passing, he was the coach of Valencia CF Women’s B team.

Valencia Football Club issued a statement over social media that said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Mr Martin and his children.

“At this difficult time for everyone, the club would like to send our support and condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues at Valencia CF, Valencia CF Women’s team, and VCF Academy,” it added.

A tribute to Mr Martin was also issued by Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its horror and extends its condolences and deepest affection to his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Mar, at this incredibly difficult time. Likewise, we send our condolences to all of his family and loved ones, and the whole Valencia family,” it read. /TISG

Read also: Indonesia to revoke over 20 forestry permits following deadly Sumatra floods