Body of 62-year-old man retrieved from East Coast Park waters

Singapore – A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being retrieved from East Coast Park’s waters on Monday (March 8).

On Monday, at about 7.04 am, the police were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at East Coast Park near the car park F3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance at 7.10 am. Upon arrival, rescuers spotted a body floating in the water. They retrieved the body from near the shoreline.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene, said the police in a todayonline.com report.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 62-year-old man was a frequent visitor to the park, where he would fish.

Preliminary police investigations showed there is no foul play suspected.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident on Jan 30, 2021, an elderly woman was found floating in the Singapore River outside Parliament House. Alive but unconscious when found, the 83-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital./TISG

