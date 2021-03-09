Home News Body of 62-year-old man retrieved from East Coast Park waters

Body of 62-year-old man retrieved from East Coast Park waters

The man was a frequent park visitor who loved to fish

Photo: Taken from Google maps

Hana O

Singapore – A man was pronounced dead at the scene after being retrieved from East Coast Park’s waters on Monday (March 8).

On Monday, at about 7.04 am, the police were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at East Coast Park near the car park F3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue assistance at 7.10 am. Upon arrival, rescuers spotted a body floating in the water. They retrieved the body from near the shoreline.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene, said the police in a todayonline.com report.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 62-year-old man was a frequent visitor to the park, where he would fish.

Preliminary police investigations showed there is no foul play suspected.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident on Jan 30, 2021, an elderly woman was found floating in the Singapore River outside Parliament House. Alive but unconscious when found, the 83-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital./TISG

Read related: Elderly woman found floating in Singapore River outside Parliament House

Elderly woman found floating in Singapore River outside Parliament House

