BMW recalls 2,303 cars in Singapore over starter motor fire risk, as part of its global 575,000-vehicle recall

SINGAPORE: German carmaker BMW is recalling 2,303 vehicles in Singapore over a possible fire risk linked to the engine starter motor.

The move is part of a global recall affecting about 575,000 cars, according to German trade publication kfz-betrieb. Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported on February 11, 2026, that the recall covers a “mid-six-figure number of cars” worldwide. 8world News reported on February 12, 2026, that BMW had earlier announced a global recall over the same issue.

In response to CNA’s queries, a spokesperson from BMW Group Asia said that a total of 2,303 BMW vehicles were part of the safety recall in Singapore.

The problem lies in the starter motor. BMW said product checks and customer complaints found that the starter motor in some cars could be defective. After frequent engine starts, wear in the magnetic switch may increase. This can make it harder to start the car, or even make it impossible.

There is also a risk of overheating. BMW said that, in the worst case, this could cause a fire in the vehicle. Earlier statements by 8world News reported that, in the most serious case, a fire could occur while the vehicle is in motion.

The affected starter motors were produced between July 2020 and July 2022. BMW will write to owners and replace the faulty part.

The models involved span a wide range of BMW’s line-up. They include the BMW 2 Series Coupé (G42), BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20), BMW 3 Series Touring (G21), BMW 4 Series Coupé (G22), BMW 4 Series Convertible (G23), BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé (G26), BMW 5 Series Sedan (G30), BMW 5 Series Touring (G31), BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo (G32), BMW 7 Series Sedan (G11, G12), BMW X3 (G01), BMW X4 (G02), BMW X5 (G05), BMW X6 (G06) and BMW Z4 (G29).

For Singapore BMW drivers, the number may seem small next to the global figure. Still, 2,303 cars are not trivial on local roads. BMW is a common sight in many estates and business districts. A recall of this size will likely mean more service bookings in the weeks ahead.

This case shows how vehicles rely on many small parts to work well together. A single component, if worn or flawed, can pose safety risks. It also shows how customer complaints and product checks feed into safety action.

Recalls are not rare in the car industry. What matters is how fast companies respond and how clearly they inform owners. In this case, BMW has said it will contact affected drivers and replace the starter motor.

Owners of the listed models may wish to check official notices and arrange servicing if contacted. For most vehicle drivers, the recall is a reminder that safety checks are not just paperwork. They are part of keeping daily commutes safe.