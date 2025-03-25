BULGARIA: Blind ultramarathoner runner Victor Asenov defied all odds as he tackled the steep slopes of Vitosha Mountain for nearly two non-stop days.

The determined Bulgarian battled through exhaustion and sleeplessness to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest, taking on one of the most demanding feats known to athletes worldwide.

What happened during the climb?

With his loyal guide dog Taddy by his side and with the aim of raising awareness for guide dog training, Asenov, one of Europe’s few blind marathon runners, embarked on this mission at 9:32 in the morning on Mar 21. Starting from a mountain hunt, he set his sights on the Black Peak summit of Vitoshia, towering 2,290 meters above Sofia.

In a span of 46 hours, Asenov ran without sleep, only pausing for food, as he repeatedly went to go to the peak. He completed a total of 19 challenging ascents and descents, covering the equivalent of Mount Everest’s height of 8,848 metres, before finally finishing his incredible feat at 7:40 a.m. on Mar 23.

His “Everesting” feat was part of a mission to raise funds for the Eyes on Four Paws Foundation, a guide dog school in Sofia, and the only one of its kind in Bulgaria. With this challenge, Asenov stated: “The requirement is not to sleep, so you can’t do it by climbing once and then (continue) the next day. You have to do it 19 times in a row.”

He added: “I have already shown her (Taddy) how she can guide me when I am not running, when I am purely hiking in the mountains.”

Moreover, he was accompanied not just by his dog but also by pacers throughout the challenge, whose constant encouragement pushed him through both physical and mental exhaustion and supported him to the finish line.

He shared: “Sometimes I even have these moments of weakness. I want to give up and just at that moment I need the person who is with me and who is running, who is my pacer—to give me some support, to tell me: ‘Vicky, come on, you can do it’.”