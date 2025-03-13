SINGAPORE: Launched in October 2024, Blank Canvas is a music platform designed to strip away the pressures of perfection, offering both emerging and established artists the space to embrace authenticity.

According to founder Shawn Chew, his goal was to promote the local music scene in Singapore. As a big fan of Tiny Desk Concerts and their “simple” and “down-to-earth” setup, he thought, why not create something similar to showcase music?

Chew, who has a background in advertising, has produced a variety of commercial campaigns, including music collaborations with international artists, including The Calling, Honne, and Metropolitan Festival Orchestra.

He shared that he used to struggle with gaining recognition and self-doubt, which fueled his desire to create Blank Canvas—a platform that reimagines the live music experience by presenting intimate, unconventional performances in unexpected settings.

From a recent episode filmed inside a retro camper van to another set against the stunning Singapore Flyer, the platform showcases the art of performance without boundaries.

According to Chew, he scouts artists through referrals and social media, but there’s no formal audition process. Musicians and labels can reach out directly, making the platform an accessible and welcoming space for all.

Currently, Blank Canvas is fully self-funded, with Chew covering costs for the film crew, photographer, location rentals, and production equipment. While artists are not paid, they receive full credit and exposure through the platform’s content.

Looking ahead, Chew hopes to secure government and private support, along with strategic collaborations with venues and partners.

Here are some of the artists collaborating with Blank Canvas:

Yokez 叶玉棂 – An award-winning artist whose debut EP hit the Spotify Top 50 Viral Tracks in Malaysia, surpassing 1.5 million streams on Spotify to date.

Ruth Kueo 魏妙如 – A rising star with over a decade of experience, Ruth has sung demos for top artists like JJ Lin and Joi Chua, released multiple albums, and amassed millions of streams.

Soph T. 霏霏 – A Mandopop R&B singer-songwriter, formerly signed to Warner Music, and featured on Spotify’s Times Square billboard in NYC.

Karyn Wong 黄诗敏 – A part-time DJ at Love 97.2 FM, bilingual host, emcee, and passionate busker.

Website: theadaptationco.com/blank-canvas

Instagram: @blankcanvasmusic.official

YouTube: Blank Canvas Music