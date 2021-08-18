BLACKPINK’s Rosé stuns netizens with her amazing slender figure

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Once again, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has attracted attention online for her stunning, slim figure.

A post on a popular online community gained attention after sharing a picture of BLACKPINK on Aug 14. The photo was titled, “This picture shows how slim Rosé really is.”

The post shows the singer’s exceptionally slim physique even compared to the other BLACKPINK members who are known for their trim figures, as reported by Allkpop.

Accompanied by the photo, the post says, “This is crazy… I know the rest of the members, especially Lisa, are also very skinny but how skinny Rose really is…? Unbelievable.”

Other netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying:

“Aside from being slender, her bone structure is on another level.”

“I think she’s just naturally skinny. Look at her as a child. But I do think she could gain a little weight”

“Rose and Lisa have amazing figures. I can’t tell if it’s thanks to their heights.”

“Rose may be skinny but she has a beautiful figure.”

“Ngl I want to see her in real life.”

“You don’t have to worry about her. She eats well and she’s the strongest one in the group.”

What do you think?

Born Feb 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé (Korean: 로제), is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea.

She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years.

She made her debut as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK in Aug 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in Mar 2021.

She holds two Guinness World Records: of being the first artist to reach number one on Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group, and for having the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist. /TISG

