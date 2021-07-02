Entertainment Celebrity BLACKPINK's Rosé does a cover of John Mayer's song

BLACKPINK’s Rosé does a cover of John Mayer’s song

It was not just fans who loved the cover, but Mayer also was a fan of Rosé's . Mayer posted a story on Instagram, tagging her, used a Rosé sticker and wrote, "This is gorgeous."

Rosé did a cover of John Mayer's song. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — The much-anticipated premiere episode of the variety show  was a hot topic recently due to its star-studded cast and there was also another reason.

Stars such as Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew, Yoon Jong Shin and Lee Soo Hyun made an appearance. The other reason why was so popular was that the first-ever guest on the show was none other than BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Each member wore their respective professional hats while Rosé performed John Mayer’s hit song, Slow in a Burning Room. The stars prepared homemade dishes for the guests while Rosé performed an amazing cover of the song.

Rosé’s vocal turned the into a calming one, and everyone was blown away by her performance. The footage of her performing the song then started circulating on social , and it finally reached the OG singer, John Mayer, according to Pinkvilla.

- Advertisement -

John Mayer was impressed by Rosé’s cover of his song. Picture: Instagram

It was not just fans who loved the cover, but Mayer also was a fan of Rosé’s rendition. Mayer posted a story on Instagram, tagging her, used a Rosé sticker and wrote, “This is gorgeous.”

Since 2018, Mayer has not been active on Twitter, but fans noticed that he liked and retweeted the video with the same caption too. As fans couldn’t believe their eyes, apparently even BLACKPINK’s Rosé couldn’t! She reposted the story on her own account, and wrote, “Whaat…? No way…. Pinch me.”

Born, Feb 11, 1997, Roseanna Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia.

- Advertisement -

Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She made her debut as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK in Aug 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in Mar 2021. /TISG

 Follow us on

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Dear Aunt Agony: My family friend who sexually harassed me, also gave me Herpes. How now?

Want advice? Submit your own letter to news@theindependent.sg    Dear Aunt Agony, I would like to share my story with my encounter with a (I believe he is a well known) sexual predator - Mr C*. He is a mosquito-repellant business owner in Indonesia...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim evaluates the performance of the new cleaning contractor at Anchorvale, continues to seek feedback from residents

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim updated the public on the performance of the new cleaning contractor at Anchorvale, noting that while there have been some improvements, there are elements that he remains dissatisfied with. Cleanliness has been an...
View Post
COVID 19

NCID director says, “Vaccination is the main protection for our kids” against Covid-19, Delta variant

Singapore — An NCID director has responded to an from some Singaporean doctors asking for a delay in vaccinating young people after a 13-year-old boy died in the US three days after getting his second Covid-19 vaccine shot.  In a...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent