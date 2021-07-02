BLACKPINK’s Rosé does a cover of John Mayer’s song

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The much-anticipated premiere episode of the variety show The Sea I Desire was a hot topic recently due to its star-studded cast and there was also another reason.

Stars such as Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee’s Onew, Yoon Jong Shin and Lee Soo Hyun made an appearance. The other reason why it was so popular was that the first-ever guest on the show was none other than BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Each member wore their respective professional hats while Rosé performed John Mayer’s hit song, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room. The stars prepared homemade dishes for the guests while Rosé performed an amazing cover of the song.

Rosé’s vocal turned the atmosphere into a calming one, and everyone was blown away by her performance. The footage of her performing the song then started circulating on social media, and it finally reached the OG singer, John Mayer, according to Pinkvilla.

- Advertisement -

It was not just fans who loved the cover, but Mayer also was a fan of Rosé’s rendition. Mayer posted a story on Instagram, tagging her, used a Rosé sticker and wrote, “This is gorgeous.”

Since 2018, Mayer has not been active on Twitter, but fans noticed that he liked and retweeted the video with the same caption too. As fans couldn’t believe their eyes, apparently even BLACKPINK’s Rosé couldn’t! She reposted the story on her own account, and wrote, “Whaat…? No way…. Pinch me.”

Born, Feb 11, 1997, Roseanna Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia.

- Advertisement -

Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She made her debut as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK in Aug 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in Mar 2021. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg