BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks Mariah Carey’s Billboard record with her hit single ‘APT,’ making history

ByLydia Koh

February 12, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK’s Rosé celebrates another milestone with her chart-topping hit “APT” featuring Bruno Mars.

On Feb 11 (KST), Billboard released a preview article confirming that “APT” had secured the No. 1 position on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart for the Feb 15, 2025 rankings. This achievement marks its 15th consecutive week at the top, solidifying its dominance.

With this record-breaking run, “APT” has officially surpassed Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which previously held the record for the longest consecutive No. 1 streak on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, maintaining the top spot for 14 weeks.

Historic feat

Beyond this historic feat, “APT” continues to perform exceptionally well across multiple charts. It remains a strong contender on the Billboard Hot 100, holding steady at No. 6 in its 16th consecutive week. Meanwhile, on the Billboard Global 200, the song ranks at No. 2, dropping one place from No. 1, where it reigned for 12 consecutive weeks.

Rosé is no stranger to shattering records. Her continuous success in the industry proves her lasting influence and growing popularity. In fact, she recently earned a new Guinness World Record, making history in the K-pop scene once again.

Global Impact

With these incredible achievements, Rosé’s global impact continues to grow, cementing her status as one of the most successful K-pop solo artists of her era.

Rosé, born Roseanne Park, is a prominent member of the globally renowned South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb 11, 1997, and was raised in Melbourne, Australia, before moving to South Korea to pursue her music career. She auditioned successfully for YG Entertainment in 2012, which led to years of training before her debut.

The singer made her solo debut in March 2021 with the single album “R,” showcasing her unique vocal style. She debuted with BLACKPINK in Aug 2016, quickly gaining global fame.

