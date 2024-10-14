KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this year on Sept 28.

She’s known for her energetic stage presence, and she amazed the audience with her performances of “Rockstar,” “New Woman,” and “Moonlit Floor.”

However, the most notable aspect of her participation was her decision to perform without compensation, aligning with the festival’s mission. This selfless act has garnered widespread praise on social media.

The Global Citizen Festival, which focuses on raising awareness and funds for global issues, pledged to donate proceeds toward improving access to education for children in Gaza, Palestine, Sudan, and parts of Africa.

By performing pro bono, Lisa helped highlight these causes, enhancing the event’s impact.

Fans applauded Lisa’s generosity

Her choice has earned her even more admiration from fans, who have applauded her generosity and commitment to global issues. The Global Citizen Festival tweeted about the importance of education in war-torn regions.

They shared stories from children in places like Gaza and Sudan who talked about how education helps them cope with conflict. More than 226 million children in troubled areas are not getting the education they need.

Children in conflict areas like Gaza and Sudan face severe challenges, including limited educational opportunities and economic hardships. World leaders should do everything they can to help these children attend school.

Lisa’s voluntary participation underscores her dedication to social issues, with a Global Citizen spokesperson praising her contribution as a way to create better educational opportunities for children in need.

More songs expected

As Lisa continues to break records, she remains committed to making a positive impact.

Alongside her advocacy, she continues to release new solo music, with “Moonlit Floor” out and more songs expected before her highly anticipated album drops.

Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, is a talented performer who excels in rapping, singing, dancing, and modelling. She’s the group’s main rapper, lead dancer, and youngest member.