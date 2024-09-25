KOREA: BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to return to Singapore this Nov, just months after her surprise appearances at Shinee’s concert and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in March, as reported by CNA.

Fans, known as Blinks, can meet the “Rockstar” rapper-singer at a fan event on Nov 11, as confirmed by her agency, Lloud, on Sept 24.

Lisa’s tour will kick off in Singapore on Nov 11th. She’ll then travel to Bangkok on Nov 13th, Jakarta on Nov 15th, Kaohsiung on Nov 17th, and Hong Kong on Nov 19th.

Part of BLACKPINK

Lisa, who debuted as part of the famous K-pop group BLACKPINK, launched her solo career in 2021 with the hit single “Money.” Lisa has collaborated with famous artists from around the world.

She teamed up with DJ Snake and Megan Thee Stallion for the song “SG,” and she also worked with Rosalia on the track “New Woman.”

In Sept 2023, Lisa won the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards for her song “Rockstar,” released on June 28. She also performed “Rockstar” and her new track, “New Woman,” during the ceremony.

Her 2022 debut solo song, “Lalisa,” earned her a prize in the same category, making this her second triumph in that area.

Busy year

Lisa has had a busy year in 2024, releasing two songs, “Rockstar” and “New Woman,” and making her acting debut in HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 3. Additionally, she recently joined the fan messaging app Bubble, following fellow Blackpink member Jisoo.

In another milestone, Lisa will become the first K-pop idol to perform at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, set for Oct 15 in New York City. The show is making a comeback after a six-year hiatus.

Lisa is renowned for her powerful dance moves and impressive rapping skills, making her a standout in the group.

She has achieved immense success with her solo debut album, “LALISA,” which broke numerous records and showcased her versatility as an artist. Lisa’s popularity extends far beyond South Korea.

She has a massive global fanbase and is considered a fashion icon, often seen gracing the covers of prestigious magazines.