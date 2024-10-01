Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops a romantic hint with Frédéric Arnault in her new song Moonlit Floor lyrics?

October 1, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has subtly confirmed her long-rumoured relationship after a year of speculation. On Sept 29, she headlined the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, performing alongside artists like Post Malone and Doja Cat.

During her set, she performed global hits like Lalisa and Money and newer tracks such as Rockstar and New Woman.

However, what grabbed the most attention was her performance of the unreleased song Moonlit Floor, which included the lyric, “A green-eyed French boy got me trippin’.”

This sparked renewed interest in her rumoured relationship with Frédéric Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH and the world’s richest person.

Dating rumours

Dating rumours between Lisa and Frédéric began in July of last year, as they were spotted together in various locations, including Paris, Los Angeles, and Bangkok. Despite the increasing speculation, neither Lisa nor Frédéric has publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, Lisa’s recent vacation with the Arnault family led to marriage rumours. The lyrics of Moonlit Floor, seemingly referencing Frédéric, who is French and has green eyes, have further fueled speculation that the two are indeed in a relationship.

Performing at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

On Oct 4, Moonlit Floor will be released, which features a sample of Sixpence None the Richer’s smash song Kiss Me. Additionally, Lisa is making history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking the event’s return after a six-year hiatus.

Best known for being a South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member, Lisa is a rapper, singer, and dancer from Thailand. She is known for her incredible dance skills, powerful stage presence, and unique rapping style.

Lisa has gained immense popularity worldwide and is among the most influential K-pop idols. She has also succeeded as a solo artist, breaking numerous records with her debut single.

