BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sports a new hair colour

Seoul — Attention, Blinks! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo just surprised everyone with new hair colour.

The singer took to Instagram on Aug 4 to celebrate the release of BLACKPINK’s new film BLACKPINK: The Movie in a very special way.

Jisoo shared a photo of herself with newly dyed blonde hair on Instagram Stories. As reported by Soompi, Jisoo wrote: “In celebration of the movie’s release, I’m revealing my blonde hair that I’ve been hiding, hehehehehe. I Love U Blinks.”

Born Jan 3, 1995, Kim Ji-soo, better known mononymously as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in Aug 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Kim Ji-soo was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and has an older brother and sister. As a child, she played basketball and attended taekwondo classes. She was also a fan of TVXQ as a child.

Jisoo attended high school at the School of Performing Arts, Seoul. In 11th grade, she started off in a drama club at her school and gained more experience through auditions.

In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. In 2015, she made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-yoon of Winner and featured in several advertisements, including those for Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.

Jisoo debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK on Aug 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK.

The South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in Aug 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times. /TISG

