BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is guest star on Delicious Rendezvous

SBS’s Delicious Rendezvous featuring guest star BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has already helped set a new personal record for the show even before the episode with her on it airs.

Delicious Rendezvous is a Korean cooking variety show that features a star-studded cast including Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun, Yang Se Hyung and Yoo Byung Jae. The show is led by celebrity chef Baek Jong Won. Cast members select different locally grown specialty ingredients every week as they develop new recipes and prepare a variety of dishes.

Jisoo’s special appearance will be on the October 1 episode of Delicous Rendezvous and during filming, the singer took part in the programme’s signature Delicious Shopping Live broadcast. This live home shopping broadcast includes the cast selling a specific local specialty to audiences in order to help out local farmers and they already have an impressive record of consistently selling out their products each week.

Jisoo’s appearance propelled the viewer count for the show’s live broadcast to a new all-time high with more viewers tuning in than ever before. Based on the programme’s producers, more than 60,000 simultaneous viewers watched the second half of the live broadcast.

In the latest episode of Delicious Rendezvous, novice chef Jisoo will help the cast uncover the charms of a specific type of squash (that literally translates to ‘crooked squash’) and under the instruction of chef Baek Jong Won, she will valiantly try her hand at flipping squash pancakes in a frying pan for the very first time.

The Delicious Rendezvous episode featuring Jisoo airs on October 1.

Born on January 3, 1995 as Kim Ji-soo, Jisoo is a South Korean actress and singer. She debuted in August 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. She was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and she has an older brother and sister. Jisoo studied high school at the School of Performing Arts Seoul. She can also speak Japanese and Chinese in addition to native Korean.

In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. In 2015, she made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-yoon of Winner and featured in several advertisements, including those for Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.

Jisoo debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK.