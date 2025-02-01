Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gets her wish granted by Dex, and fans can’t help but LOL!

ByLydia Koh

February 1, 2025

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently appeared on the YouTube talk show Dex’s Fridge, where she shared insights into her upcoming projects. During the episode, she made an amusing request to Dex, which he later fulfilled, much to the delight of fans.

On Jan 30, 2025, Jisoo joined Dex’s Fridge to discuss her upcoming solo album and K-drama. The show included a fun game using a BB gun, where participants aimed at a board containing various requests.

Photo: Instagram/Dex

Playful nature

Jisoo’s challenge for Dex was to get a Toru case and take a mirror selfie. After successfully hitting the target, Dex kept his word, posting a selfie with a Toru griptok the next day, amusing fans with his playful nature.

In return, Dex had a request for Jisoo—he asked her to take a photo with the show’s manager, who had come in on his day off just to meet her. Jisoo hit the target and happily took a selfie with him, fulfilling his wish.

See also  BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars's new song APT., hit all the right notes: YG stock price pops like a cork for the 2nd day!

Zombie outbreak

Jisoo is set to star in the upcoming K-drama Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Adapted from Han Sang Woon’s novel Influenza, the drama follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his ex-girlfriend, Youngjoo, as they struggle to survive a zombie outbreak in a high-rise building in Seoul.

The series is set to premiere on Feb 7, 2025.

Additionally, Jisoo will release her debut mini-album, Amortage, on Feb 14, 2025, under her independent label, BLISOO. Concept photos and teasers will drop in the coming days.

She has also completed filming Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop and will soon star in Monthly Boyfriend with Seo In Guk.

Jisoo is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer who has made a name for herself as a singer, actress, and model.

