BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ global tour concert film trailer and release date unveiled!

July 10, 2024

The concert film ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS,’ which captures the essence of BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ global tour, has unveiled its primary trailer and announced the commencement of ticket sales in domestic markets.

Celebrating their 8th anniversary, BLACKPINK concluded their world tour at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. The concert film aims to encapsulate this monumental event’s dynamic performances and vibrant atmosphere.

The newly released trailer vividly showcases the energy and excitement that characterized the tour, immersing viewers in its visually captivating moments.

Powerful opening

Highlights from the legendary world tour, which attracted a global audience of 1.8 million fans, are prominently featured in the trailer.

The question “Are you ready?” and the powerful opening sound instantly take viewers back to the incredible performances.

The stage design, incorporating traditional Korean hanok tiles, adds a distinctive charm that underscores BLACKPINK’s unique artistic style.

In a heartfelt message, BLACKPINK expresses gratitude to their fans, acknowledging, “We couldn’t have done it without BLINK,” reflecting their deep appreciation for the support that fueled their success.

The trailer also showcases fans waving lightsticks and enjoying the concert, highlighting the strong connection between the artists and their audience, a hallmark of BLACKPINK’s world tour experience.

Excitement of the concert

This cinematic event invites fans to bring their lightsticks and relive the excitement of the concert in a more interactive and immersive setting.

Detailed information on ticket sales and associated events is available on CGV’s website and social media platforms.

The concert movie is set to premiere on July 31 in ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX formats at CGV theatres, reaching audiences in over 110 countries worldwide.

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment, consists of four members: Jisoo (singer, actress), Jennie (rapper, singer), Rosé (singer, main vocalist), and Lisa (rapper, main dancer, lead vocalist).

Known for their “girl crush” concept in K-pop, they explore self-confidence and female empowerment themes, solidifying their status as one of the most popular girl groups globally.

