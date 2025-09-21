BLACKPINK Singapore 2025 DEADLINE concert: Additional date announced!

SINGAPORE: It’s official, Blinks! BLACKPINK is bringing Deadline to Singapore for not just one, but three explosive nights! Live Nation Singapore dropped the bomb on Thursday morning (Sept 19), and fans are already scrambling to block their calendars.

The K-Pop queens — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — will now kick off their Singapore stop on Friday, Nov 28, ahead of the previously confirmed Nov 29 and 30 shows at the National Stadium. That’s three back-to-back nights of BLACKPINK fever, making them the first K-pop girl group in history to do so at the National Stadium.

So yes! Blackpink will be in your area, as Live Nation Singapore announced in a statement shared by CNA Lifestyle.

🪩 3 times the fun, 3 times the frenzy!

You know Singaporeans love a good queue — and you can bet your kopi money the ticketing servers are already bracing for impact. Here’s the lowdown:

🛡️ Weverse Blink Membership (Global) Presale:

📅 Sept 24, 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

📝 Registration deadline: Sept 21

🌍 Trip.com Presale:

📅 Sept 25, 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

🎟️ General Sale:

📅 Sept 26 onwards

So set your alarms, make sure your Wi-Fi is solid, and prepare for the click-fest of your life!

🎫 Ticket prices! (your wallet is gonna feel this…)

Prices range from S$168 to S$428, excluding booking fees. Here’s the tier breakdown:

VIP Blink Pit Package – S$398

(Though no soundcheck, and no send-off this time around, you’ll still get a commemorative laminate, exclusive gifts, and access to a dedicated merch lane. Worth it for serious Blinks.)

(Though no soundcheck, and no send-off this time around, you’ll still get a commemorative laminate, exclusive gifts, and access to a dedicated merch lane. Worth it for serious Blinks.) Standing Pen E – S$168

All other zones will be seated

Fun fact: Back in their 2023 Blackpink’s Born Pink tour, top-tier tickets were already at S$398, which was a jump from S$268 during their In Your Area tour in 2019. Inflation, but made it stylish.

🌏 Singapore joins the Blackpink world takeover!

Singapore is just one of several pit stops in BLACKPINK’s Deadline world tour, which kicks off at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5. Other cities getting their turn with the queens include Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Hong Kong.

But you already know — there’s nothing like a Singapore crowd to bring the energy.

So if you missed the first two nights or just want to experience the glam, glitter, and girl power one more time, Nov 28 is your second chance at a first impression.

Let’s go, Singapore Blinks. BLACKPINK is truly in your area — once again!

