BLACKPINK partners up with online multiplayer battle royale game, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It was announced by South Korea’s KRAFTON, Inc. that girl band BLACKPINK will be teaming up with their online battle royale game PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.

The new collaboration will feature an in-game event and thematic elements that can be found throughout the game, including a series of BLACKPINK-themed in-game items. It was reported that the event will run from Aug 18 through Sept 7.

Throughout that time period, players can join in special in-game event missions to earn points that can be used to acquire exclusive BLACKPINK items, such as their in-game Level 3 helmet and Contraband coupons.

For more information, check out https://battlegorounds.pubg.com

- Advertisement -

Starting from Aug 4 through the end of 2021, players will be able to buy BLACKPINK-themed cosmetic items in-game, as reported by Allkpop. There will be thirty-five distinct items available for purchase.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will have their own cosmetic bundles available – each of which includes themed hair, an outfit, a nameplate, helmet, weapon, and an emote.

Furthermore, various BLACKPINK-themed elements will be applied to the maps in the game to commemorate the collaboration. Elements, which include building decals, plane banners, and thematic changes to supply crates and LV.3 helmets, will be available from Aug 4 through Sept 7 on PC, and Aug 12 through Sept 15 on consoles.

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment that consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in Aug 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, and to top Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for “Kill This Love” (2019) and “How You Like That” (2020) each set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

They are also the first music group and Korean act to have three music videos with at least one billion views on YouTube. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg