BLACKPINK members enthusiastically support Jennie’s new single ‘ZEN’

ByLydia Koh

January 27, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, the members of BLACKPINK showcased their strong bond and unwavering support for Jennie’s latest release.

On Jan 25, Rosé shared a photo of Jennie on her social media, captioning it, “Ah! The coolest girl in the world,” expressing her heartfelt encouragement.

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

Stunning visuals

That same day, Jennie unveiled the music video for “ZEN,” the pre-release track from her debut solo full album. The video, featuring stunning visuals and a magnetic performance, quickly gained traction, amassing over 7 million views within 24 hours.

Other members also rallied behind Jennie with their enthusiastic support.

Jisoo posted a screenshot from the music video on her social media, affectionately referring to Jennie as “Cool J.” She included a warm message and shared the link to “ZEN,” amplifying her show of solidarity.

On Jan 26, Lisa shared a short clip from the music video alongside the caption “OMG” and a blue rose emoji, a symbol representing Jennie.

Versatility and expansive musical range

As fans eagerly anticipate more from Jennie, her solo full album, “Ruby,” is set for release on March 7. The album will feature 15 tracks, including the October-released single “Mantra,” highlighting Jennie’s versatility and expansive musical range.

Jennie is a popular South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. She is best known as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK. Jennie is also known for her fashion sense and has been dubbed the “Human Chanel” for her frequent appearances in the brand’s clothing.

Jennie was born in January 1996 in Seongnam, South Korea, but she spent part of her childhood in New Zealand. In 2010, she auditioned for YG Entertainment and was accepted. She trained for six years before debuting as a member of BLACKPINK in 2016.

Jennie has released several solo songs, including “Solo,” “You & Me,” and “One of the Girls”. She has also appeared in several television dramas and films.

